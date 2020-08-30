Coronavirus state-wise tally August 30: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 7.6 lakh

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed 7.6 lakh. It has now registered as many as 7,64,281 lakh cases as of August 30, 2020.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 7,64,281 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu: 4,15,590

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,14,164

> Karnataka: 3,27,076

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,19,457

India has recorded more than 35.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 63,498 deaths. Of these, more than 7.6 lakh are active cases while over 27.1 lakh patients have recovered.