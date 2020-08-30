Coronavirus state-wise tally August 30: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 7.6 lakh

With more than 7.64 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.15 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.14 lakh).
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed 7.6 lakh. It has now registered as many as 7,64,281 lakh cases as of August 30, 2020.
Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra: 7,64,281 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu: 4,15,590
> Andhra Pradesh: 4,14,164
> Karnataka: 3,27,076
> Uttar Pradesh: 2,19,457
India has recorded more than 35.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 63,498 deaths. Of these, more than 7.6 lakh are active cases while over 27.1 lakh patients have recovered.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|518
|46
|2519
|75
|44
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97681
|-1490
|312687
|8976
|3796
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1118
|-87
|2754
|45
|5
|4
|Assam
|20995
|-984
|82510
|1440
|289
|3
|5
|Bihar
|17670
|377
|114772
|2320
|561
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1692
|-120
|2248
|141
|45
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12666
|-793
|15818
|709
|262
|11
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|306
|22
|1998
|38
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14040
|-490
|152922
|1449
|4404
|15
|10
|Goa
|3646
|-111
|12729
|433
|178
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|15109
|-158
|75636
|1111
|2989
|13
|12
|Haryana
|10606
|-381
|50711
|1001
|670
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1439
|16
|4308
|159
|34
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7672
|109
|28020
|648
|685
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|11357
|-267
|25103
|1253
|397
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|86465
|-99
|235128
|8110
|5483
|115
|17
|Kerala
|23342
|-166
|48079
|2225
|280
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|826
|-28
|1745
|31
|32
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13117
|-403
|46413
|1017
|1345
|22
|20
|Maharashtra
|185467
|-4417
|554711
|11541
|24103
|328
|21
|Manipur
|1746
|13
|4186
|129
|28
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1238
|34
|1035
|77
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|424
|70
|584
|75
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|925
|21
|2917
|67
|9
|25
|Odisha
|26736
|-350
|70714
|2888
|470
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|4834
|-89
|8511
|431
|211
|12
|27
|Punjab
|15409
|-346
|34091
|1083
|1348
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|14776
|-456
|62971
|938
|1030
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|404
|-15
|1195
|11
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52726
|-220
|355727
|6045
|7137
|87
|31
|Telengana
|31284
|-1276
|90988
|1638
|818
|10
|32
|Tripura
|3977
|-251
|7232
|195
|98
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5735
|-233
|12586
|462
|250
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|53360
|-709
|162741
|4862
|3356
|62
|35
|West Bengal
|25996
|353
|127644
|3312
|3126
|53
|Total#
|765302
|-12878
|2713933
|64935
|63498
|948
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR