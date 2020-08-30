172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-30-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5773231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 30: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 7.6 lakh

With more than 7.64 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.15 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.14 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed 7.6 lakh. It has now registered as many as 7,64,281 lakh cases as of August 30, 2020.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 7,64,281 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu: 4,15,590

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,14,164

> Karnataka: 3,27,076

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,19,457

India has recorded more than 35.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 63,498 deaths. Of these, more than 7.6 lakh are active cases while over 27.1 lakh patients have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands51846251975442
2Andhra Pradesh97681-14903126878976379682
3Arunachal Pradesh1118-872754455
4Assam20995-9848251014402893
5Bihar1767037711477223205613
6Chandigarh1692-120224814145
7Chhattisgarh12666-7931581870926211
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu306221998382
9Delhi14040-4901529221449440415
10Goa3646-111127294331783
11Gujarat15109-158756361111298913
12Haryana10606-3815071110016709
13Himachal Pradesh1439164308159341
14Jammu and Kashmir7672109280206486857
15Jharkhand11357-26725103125339716
16Karnataka86465-9923512881105483115
17Kerala23342-1664807922252806
18Ladakh826-28174531324
19Madhya Pradesh13117-403464131017134522
20Maharashtra185467-44175547111154124103328
21Manipur1746134186129281
22Meghalaya12383410357710
23Mizoram42470584750
24Nagaland925212917679
25Odisha26736-35070714288847014
26Puducherry4834-89851143121112
27Punjab15409-346340911083134841
28Rajasthan14776-45662971938103013
29Sikkim404-151195113
30Tamil Nadu52726-2203557276045713787
31Telengana31284-127690988163881810
32Tripura3977-2517232195984
33Uttarakhand5735-2331258646225011
34Uttar Pradesh53360-7091627414862335662
35West Bengal259963531276443312312653
Total#765302-1287827139336493563498948
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

