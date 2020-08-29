Coronavirus state-wise tally August 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 1 lakh

With more than 7.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.09 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.03 lakh).
Coronavirus cases in Assam have crossed the one lakh-mark. It has now registered as many as 1.01 lakh cases as of August 29, 2020.
With over 7.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:> Maharashtra: 7,47,995 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases) > Tamil Nadu: 4,09,238 > Andhra Pradesh: 4,03,616 > Karnataka: 3,18,752
> Uttar Pradesh: 2,13,824
India has recorded more than 34.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 62,550 deaths. Of these, more than 7.5 lakh are active cases while over 26.4 lakh have recovered.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|564
|38
|2444
|70
|42
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|-1982
|303711
|8463
|3714
|81
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1031
|-24
|2709
|88
|5
|4
|Assam
|20011
|-789
|81070
|1763
|286
|8
|5
|Bihar
|18047
|1020
|112452
|3277
|558
|20
|6
|Chandigarh
|1572
|-28
|2107
|130
|45
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11873
|-737
|15109
|502
|251
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|328
|20
|1960
|44
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13550
|-342
|151473
|1446
|4389
|20
|10
|Goa
|3535
|-90
|12296
|429
|175
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14951
|-209
|74525
|1050
|2976
|14
|12
|Haryana
|10225
|-263
|49710
|1020
|661
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1455
|5
|4149
|141
|33
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7781
|-38
|27372
|651
|678
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|11090
|6
|23850
|923
|381
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|86366
|-1360
|227018
|7464
|5368
|136
|17
|Kerala
|23176
|-439
|45854
|2097
|274
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|798
|27
|1714
|74
|28
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12714
|-292
|45396
|943
|1323
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|181050
|-2489
|543170
|11607
|23775
|331
|21
|Manipur
|1759
|-16
|4057
|100
|27
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1272
|-50
|958
|59
|10
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|-20
|509
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|946
|94
|2850
|115
|9
|25
|Odisha
|26386
|-1171
|67826
|2503
|456
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|4745
|-262
|8080
|319
|199
|9
|27
|Punjab
|15063
|545
|33008
|2036
|1307
|51
|28
|Rajasthan
|14320
|105
|62033
|1448
|1017
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|389
|-1
|1184
|33
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52506
|-142
|349682
|5752
|7050
|102
|31
|Telengana
|30008
|-1067
|89350
|1675
|808
|9
|32
|Tripura
|3726
|-240
|7037
|198
|94
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5502
|-228
|12124
|349
|239
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|52651
|-342
|157879
|4986
|3294
|77
|35
|West Bengal
|26349
|360
|124332
|3286
|3073
|56
|Total#
|752424
|-10401
|2648998
|65050
|62550
|1021
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 2.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.32 lakh people have died so far.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic