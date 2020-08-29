Coronavirus state-wise tally August 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 1 lakh

Coronavirus cases in Assam have crossed the one lakh-mark. It has now registered as many as 1.01 lakh cases as of August 29, 2020.

With over 7.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 7,47,995 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases) > Tamil Nadu: 4,09,238 > Andhra Pradesh: 4,03,616 > Karnataka: 3,18,752

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,13,824

India has recorded more than 34.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 62,550 deaths. Of these, more than 7.5 lakh are active cases while over 26.4 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 38 2444 70 42 2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 -1982 303711 8463 3714 81 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1031 -24 2709 88 5 4 Assam 20011 -789 81070 1763 286 8 5 Bihar 18047 1020 112452 3277 558 20 6 Chandigarh 1572 -28 2107 130 45 2 7 Chhattisgarh 11873 -737 15109 502 251 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 20 1960 44 2 9 Delhi 13550 -342 151473 1446 4389 20 10 Goa 3535 -90 12296 429 175 4 11 Gujarat 14951 -209 74525 1050 2976 14 12 Haryana 10225 -263 49710 1020 661 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 1455 5 4149 141 33 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7781 -38 27372 651 678 7 15 Jharkhand 11090 6 23850 923 381 8 16 Karnataka 86366 -1360 227018 7464 5368 136 17 Kerala 23176 -439 45854 2097 274 7 18 Ladakh 798 27 1714 74 28 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12714 -292 45396 943 1323 17 20 Maharashtra 181050 -2489 543170 11607 23775 331 21 Manipur 1759 -16 4057 100 27 2 22 Meghalaya 1272 -50 958 59 10 2 23 Mizoram 494 -20 509 9 0 24 Nagaland 946 94 2850 115 9 25 Odisha 26386 -1171 67826 2503 456 8 26 Puducherry 4745 -262 8080 319 199 9 27 Punjab 15063 545 33008 2036 1307 51 28 Rajasthan 14320 105 62033 1448 1017 12 29 Sikkim 389 -1 1184 33 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52506 -142 349682 5752 7050 102 31 Telengana 30008 -1067 89350 1675 808 9 32 Tripura 3726 -240 7037 198 94 5 33 Uttarakhand 5502 -228 12124 349 239 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 52651 -342 157879 4986 3294 77 35 West Bengal 26349 360 124332 3286 3073 56 Total# 752424 -10401 2648998 65050 62550 1021 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.32 lakh people have died so far.