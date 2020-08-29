172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-29-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5770241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 1 lakh

With more than 7.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.09 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.03 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Coronavirus cases in Assam have crossed the one lakh-mark. It has now registered as many as 1.01 lakh cases as of August 29, 2020.

With over 7.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 7,47,995 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases) > Tamil Nadu: 4,09,238 > Andhra Pradesh: 4,03,616 > Karnataka: 3,18,752

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,13,824

India has recorded more than 34.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 62,550 deaths. Of these, more than 7.5 lakh are active cases while over 26.4 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands5643824447042
2Andhra Pradesh96191-19823037118463371481
3Arunachal Pradesh1031-242709885
4Assam20011-7898107017632868
5Bihar180471020112452327755820
6Chandigarh1572-282107130452
7Chhattisgarh11873-737151095022516
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu328201960442
9Delhi13550-3421514731446438920
10Goa3535-90122964291754
11Gujarat14951-209745251050297614
12Haryana10225-26349710102066115
13Himachal Pradesh14555414914133
14Jammu and Kashmir7781-38273726516787
15Jharkhand110906238509233818
16Karnataka86366-136022701874645368136
17Kerala23176-4394585420972747
18Ladakh79827171474281
19Madhya Pradesh12714-29245396943132317
20Maharashtra181050-24895431701160723775331
21Manipur1759-164057100272
22Meghalaya1272-5095859102
23Mizoram494-2050990
24Nagaland9469428501159
25Odisha26386-11716782625034568
26Puducherry4745-26280803191999
27Punjab15063545330082036130751
28Rajasthan14320105620331448101712
29Sikkim389-11184333
30Tamil Nadu52506-14234968257527050102
31Telengana30008-10678935016758089
32Tripura3726-2407037198945
33Uttarakhand5502-2281212434923911
34Uttar Pradesh52651-3421578794986329477
35West Bengal263493601243323286307356
Total#752424-10401264899865050625501021
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.32 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 10:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

