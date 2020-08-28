Coronavirus state-wise tally August 28: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 4 lakh mark

With more than 7.33 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.03 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.93 lakh).
Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the second most-affected state, have now crossed 4 lakh mark. It has now registered as many as 4.03 lakh cases as of August 28, 2020.
With over 7.33 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
The data was updated at 8 am on August 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 7,33,568 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu - 4,03,242 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 3,93,090 cases
> Karnataka - 3,09,792 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,08,419 cases
India has recorded more than 33.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 61,529 deaths. Of these, more than 7.42 lakh are active cases while over 25.83 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 9,01,338 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|602
|-33
|2374
|65
|42
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|94209
|2001
|295248
|8528
|3633
|92
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1007
|20
|2621
|58
|5
|4
|Assam
|19222
|-313
|79307
|2345
|278
|4
|5
|Bihar
|19067
|-756
|109175
|2814
|538
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1544
|5
|1977
|181
|43
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11136
|962
|14607
|462
|245
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|348
|-16
|1916
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13208
|688
|150027
|1130
|4369
|22
|10
|Goa
|3445
|94
|11867
|356
|171
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14742
|-25
|73475
|1193
|2962
|17
|12
|Haryana
|9962
|204
|48690
|1077
|646
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|-19
|4008
|198
|33
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7743
|113
|26721
|528
|671
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|11096
|761
|22927
|578
|373
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|85006
|1379
|219554
|7866
|5232
|141
|17
|Kerala
|22737
|329
|43757
|2067
|267
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|825
|-21
|1640
|60
|27
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12422
|86
|44453
|1207
|1306
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|178561
|5366
|531563
|9136
|23444
|355
|21
|Manipur
|1743
|12
|3957
|128
|25
|22
|Meghalaya
|1222
|54
|899
|25
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|474
|-20
|500
|27
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1040
|-118
|2735
|124
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25215
|867
|65323
|2510
|448
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|4483
|219
|7761
|275
|190
|10
|27
|Punjab
|15608
|968
|30972
|741
|1256
|37
|28
|Rajasthan
|14425
|326
|60585
|1006
|1005
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|388
|-19
|1151
|75
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52364
|2
|343930
|5870
|6948
|109
|31
|Telengana
|28941
|1341
|87675
|1580
|799
|11
|32
|Tripura
|3486
|360
|6839
|142
|89
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5274
|468
|11775
|251
|228
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|52309
|992
|152893
|4331
|3217
|68
|35
|West Bengal
|26709
|-245
|121046
|3189
|3017
|53
|Total#
|742023
|16032
|2583948
|60177
|61529
|1057
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.