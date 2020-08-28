172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-28-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5765491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 28: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 4 lakh mark

With more than 7.33 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.03 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.93 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the second most-affected state, have now crossed 4 lakh mark. It has now registered as many as 4.03 lakh cases as of August 28, 2020.

With over 7.33 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on August 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,33,568 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 4,03,242 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,93,090 cases

> Karnataka - 3,09,792 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,08,419 cases

India has recorded more than 33.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 61,529 deaths. Of these, more than 7.42 lakh are active cases while over 25.83 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,01,338 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands602-33 237465 42
2Andhra Pradesh942092001 2952488528 363392 
3Arunachal Pradesh100720 262158 5
4Assam19222-313 793072345 278
5Bihar19067-756 1091752814 538
6Chandigarh15441977181 43
7Chhattisgarh11136962 14607462 24514 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu348-16 191654 2
9Delhi13208688 1500271130 436922 
10Goa344594 11867356 171
11Gujarat14742-25 734751193 296217 
12Haryana9962204 486901077 64612 
13Himachal Pradesh1460-19 4008198 33
14Jammu and Kashmir7743113 26721528 67114 
15Jharkhand11096761 22927578 37311 
16Karnataka850061379 2195547866 5232141 
17Kerala22737329 437572067 26710 
18Ladakh825-21 164060 27
19Madhya Pradesh1242286 444531207 130624 
20Maharashtra1785615366 5315639136 23444355 
21Manipur174312 3957128 25
22Meghalaya122254 89925 8
23Mizoram474-20 50027 0
24Nagaland1040-118 2735124 9
25Odisha25215867 653232510 448
26Puducherry4483219 7761275 19010 
27Punjab15608968 30972741 125637 
28Rajasthan14425326 605851006 100513 
29Sikkim388-19 115175 3
30Tamil Nadu523643439305870 6948109 
31Telengana289411341 876751580 79911 
32Tripura3486360 6839142 89
33Uttarakhand5274468 11775251 228
34Uttar Pradesh52309992 1528934331 321768 
35West Bengal26709-245 1210463189 301753 
Total#74202316032 258394860177 615291057 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.4 crore infections and over 8.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 09:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.