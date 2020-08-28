Coronavirus state-wise tally August 28: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 4 lakh mark

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the second most-affected state, have now crossed 4 lakh mark. It has now registered as many as 4.03 lakh cases as of August 28, 2020.

With over 7.33 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,33,568 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 4,03,242 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,93,090 cases

> Karnataka - 3,09,792 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,08,419 cases

India has recorded more than 33.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 61,529 deaths. Of these, more than 7.42 lakh are active cases while over 25.83 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,01,338 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602 -33 2374 65 42 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 94209 2001 295248 8528 3633 92 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 20 2621 58 5 4 Assam 19222 -313 79307 2345 278 4 5 Bihar 19067 -756 109175 2814 538 8 6 Chandigarh 1544 5 1977 181 43 2 7 Chhattisgarh 11136 962 14607 462 245 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348 -16 1916 54 2 9 Delhi 13208 688 150027 1130 4369 22 10 Goa 3445 94 11867 356 171 6 11 Gujarat 14742 -25 73475 1193 2962 17 12 Haryana 9962 204 48690 1077 646 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1460 -19 4008 198 33 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7743 113 26721 528 671 14 15 Jharkhand 11096 761 22927 578 373 11 16 Karnataka 85006 1379 219554 7866 5232 141 17 Kerala 22737 329 43757 2067 267 10 18 Ladakh 825 -21 1640 60 27 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 12422 86 44453 1207 1306 24 20 Maharashtra 178561 5366 531563 9136 23444 355 21 Manipur 1743 12 3957 128 25 22 Meghalaya 1222 54 899 25 8 23 Mizoram 474 -20 500 27 0 24 Nagaland 1040 -118 2735 124 9 25 Odisha 25215 867 65323 2510 448 7 26 Puducherry 4483 219 7761 275 190 10 27 Punjab 15608 968 30972 741 1256 37 28 Rajasthan 14425 326 60585 1006 1005 13 29 Sikkim 388 -19 1151 75 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52364 2 343930 5870 6948 109 31 Telengana 28941 1341 87675 1580 799 11 32 Tripura 3486 360 6839 142 89 4 33 Uttarakhand 5274 468 11775 251 228 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 52309 992 152893 4331 3217 68 35 West Bengal 26709 -245 121046 3189 3017 53 Total# 742023 16032 2583948 60177 61529 1057 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.4 crore infections and over 8.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

