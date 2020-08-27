172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-27-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5761411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 27: Known COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 2 lakh mark

With more than 7.18 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.97 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.82 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

COVID-19 cases in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh crossed the 2-lakh mark even as it continues to fight the spread of coronavirus with stricter norms.

With over 7.18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, with 3.97 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3.82 lakh infections.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

The data was updated at 8 am on August 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,18,711 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,97,261 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,82,469 cases

> Karnataka - 3,00,406 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,03,028 cases

India has recorded more than 33.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 60,472 deaths. Of these, 7.25 lakh are active cases while 25.23 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,24,998 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands635-42 230978 41
2Andhra Pradesh922082276 2867208473 354181 
3Arunachal Pradesh98788 256355 5
4Assam1953517 769622148 27414 
5Bihar19823107 1063612060 53011 
6Chandigarh153983 179683 41
7Chhattisgarh10174786 14145413 23110 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu364-17 186242 2
9Delhi12520522 1488971154 434717 
10Goa3351202 11511287 165
11Gujarat14767126 722821046 294517 
12Haryana9758269 476131117 63411 
13Himachal Pradesh1479103 381062 32
14Jammu and Kashmir763086 26193599 65719 
15Jharkhand1033597 22349961 36215 
16Karnataka836271198 2116887249 5091133 
17Kerala224081112 416901351 25713 
18Ladakh846-1 158031 25
19Madhya Pradesh12336111 43246936 128217 
20Maharashtra1731956956 5224277637 23089295 
21Manipur1731123 382917 25
22Meghalaya1168-10 87442 8
23Mizoram494-9 4730
24Nagaland115826 26119
25Odisha2434815 628133343 44113 
26Puducherry4264283 7486213 180
27Punjab14640386 302311086 121941 
28Rajasthan14099-120 595791453 99212 
29Sikkim407-11 107622 3
30Tamil Nadu52362234 3380605606 6839118 
31Telangana276001915 86095872 788
32Tripura3126260 6697123 85
33Uttarakhand4806206 11524323 219
34Uttar Pradesh513171742 1485623808 314990 
35West Bengal26954-395 1178573314 296455 
Total#72599118724 252377156013 604721023 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.4 crore infections and over 8.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.