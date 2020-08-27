Coronavirus state-wise tally August 27: Known COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 2 lakh mark

COVID-19 cases in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh crossed the 2-lakh mark even as it continues to fight the spread of coronavirus with stricter norms.

With over 7.18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, with 3.97 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3.82 lakh infections.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,18,711 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,97,261 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,82,469 cases

> Karnataka - 3,00,406 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,03,028 cases

India has recorded more than 33.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 60,472 deaths. Of these, 7.25 lakh are active cases while 25.23 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,24,998 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635 -42 2309 78 41 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 92208 2276 286720 8473 3541 81 3 Arunachal Pradesh 987 88 2563 55 5 4 Assam 19535 17 76962 2148 274 14 5 Bihar 19823 107 106361 2060 530 11 6 Chandigarh 1539 83 1796 83 41 1 7 Chhattisgarh 10174 786 14145 413 231 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 -17 1862 42 2 9 Delhi 12520 522 148897 1154 4347 17 10 Goa 3351 202 11511 287 165 8 11 Gujarat 14767 126 72282 1046 2945 17 12 Haryana 9758 269 47613 1117 634 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 1479 103 3810 62 32 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7630 86 26193 599 657 19 15 Jharkhand 10335 97 22349 961 362 15 16 Karnataka 83627 1198 211688 7249 5091 133 17 Kerala 22408 1112 41690 1351 257 13 18 Ladakh 846 -1 1580 31 25 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12336 111 43246 936 1282 17 20 Maharashtra 173195 6956 522427 7637 23089 295 21 Manipur 1731 123 3829 17 25 1 22 Meghalaya 1168 -10 874 42 8 23 Mizoram 494 -9 473 9 0 24 Nagaland 1158 26 2611 9 25 Odisha 24348 15 62813 3343 441 13 26 Puducherry 4264 283 7486 213 180 8 27 Punjab 14640 386 30231 1086 1219 41 28 Rajasthan 14099 -120 59579 1453 992 12 29 Sikkim 407 -11 1076 22 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52362 234 338060 5606 6839 118 31 Telangana 27600 1915 86095 872 788 8 32 Tripura 3126 260 6697 123 85 2 33 Uttarakhand 4806 206 11524 323 219 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 51317 1742 148562 3808 3149 90 35 West Bengal 26954 -395 117857 3314 2964 55 Total# 725991 18724 2523771 56013 60472 1023 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.4 crore infections and over 8.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.