Coronavirus state-wise tally August 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 7 lakh mark

With over 7.03 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, with 3.91 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3.71 lakh infections.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on August 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,03,823 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,91,303 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,71,639 cases

> Karnataka - 2,91,826 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,97,388 cases

India has recorded more than 32.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 59,449 deaths. Of these, 7.07 lakh are active cases while 24.67 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,23,992 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.