Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 7 lakh mark

With more than 7.03 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.91 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.71 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With over 7.03 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, with 3.91 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3.71 lakh infections.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,03,823 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,91,303 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,71,639 cases

> Karnataka - 2,91,826 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,97,388 cases

India has recorded more than 32.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 59,449 deaths. Of these, 7.07 lakh are active cases while 24.67 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,23,992 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands677-100 2231139 37
2Andhra Pradesh89932416 2782479419 346092 
3Arunachal Pradesh89919 250881 5
4Assam19518241 748141724 260
5Bihar19716-1676 1043013009 519
6Chandigarh1456104 171367 40
7Chhattisgarh9388964 13732308 22115 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu381-12 182034 2
9Delhi11998372 1477431155 433017 
10Goa314968 11224315 157
11Gujarat1464189 712361005 292820 
12Haryana948947 464961091 62310 
13Himachal Pradesh1376-112 3748164 30
14Jammu and Kashmir7544298 25594389 63814 
15Jharkhand10238433 21388518 34717 
16Karnataka824291199 2044396814 4958148 
17Kerala21296909 403391456 24410 
18Ladakh84757 154932 24
19Madhya Pradesh12225281 423101079 126519 
20Maharashtra166239-2204 51479012300 22794329 
21Manipur1608-18 381298 24
22Meghalaya1178-1 83243 8
23Mizoram50311 4640
24Nagaland1132-177 2611215 9
25Odisha24333198 594702545 428
26Puducherry3981228 7273331 172
27Punjab14254456 29145788 117849 
28Rajasthan14219-169 581261526 98013 
29Sikkim418-91 1054120 3
30Tamil Nadu52128-1154 3324546998 6721107 
31Telangana256851948 852231060 78010 
32Tripura2866163 6574160 83
33Uttarakhand4600190 11201289 213
34Uttar Pradesh49575287 1447544647 305972 
35West Bengal27349-345 1145433251 290958 
Total#7072672919 246775863173 594491059 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:57 am

