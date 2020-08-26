Coronavirus state-wise tally August 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 7 lakh mark

With more than 7.03 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.91 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.71 lakh).
With over 7.03 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, with 3.91 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3.71 lakh infections.
The data was updated at 8 am on August 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 7,03,823 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu - 3,91,303 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 3,71,639 cases
> Karnataka - 2,91,826 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 1,97,388 cases
India has recorded more than 32.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 59,449 deaths. Of these, 7.07 lakh are active cases while 24.67 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 8,23,992 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|677
|-100
|2231
|139
|37
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89932
|416
|278247
|9419
|3460
|92
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|899
|19
|2508
|81
|5
|4
|Assam
|19518
|241
|74814
|1724
|260
|8
|5
|Bihar
|19716
|-1676
|104301
|3009
|519
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1456
|104
|1713
|67
|40
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9388
|964
|13732
|308
|221
|15
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|381
|-12
|1820
|34
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11998
|372
|147743
|1155
|4330
|17
|10
|Goa
|3149
|68
|11224
|315
|157
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|14641
|89
|71236
|1005
|2928
|20
|12
|Haryana
|9489
|47
|46496
|1091
|623
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1376
|-112
|3748
|164
|30
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7544
|298
|25594
|389
|638
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|10238
|433
|21388
|518
|347
|17
|16
|Karnataka
|82429
|1199
|204439
|6814
|4958
|148
|17
|Kerala
|21296
|909
|40339
|1456
|244
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|847
|57
|1549
|32
|24
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12225
|281
|42310
|1079
|1265
|19
|20
|Maharashtra
|166239
|-2204
|514790
|12300
|22794
|329
|21
|Manipur
|1608
|-18
|3812
|98
|24
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1178
|-1
|832
|43
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|503
|11
|464
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1132
|-177
|2611
|215
|9
|25
|Odisha
|24333
|198
|59470
|2545
|428
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3981
|228
|7273
|331
|172
|8
|27
|Punjab
|14254
|456
|29145
|788
|1178
|49
|28
|Rajasthan
|14219
|-169
|58126
|1526
|980
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|418
|-91
|1054
|120
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52128
|-1154
|332454
|6998
|6721
|107
|31
|Telangana
|25685
|1948
|85223
|1060
|780
|10
|32
|Tripura
|2866
|163
|6574
|160
|83
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4600
|190
|11201
|289
|213
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49575
|287
|144754
|4647
|3059
|72
|35
|West Bengal
|27349
|-345
|114543
|3251
|2909
|58
|Total#
|707267
|2919
|2467758
|63173
|59449
|1059
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
