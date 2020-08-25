Coronavirus state-wise tally August 25: Known COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross 81,000 mark

India has recorded more than 31.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 58,390 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 7.04 are active cases while more than 24.04 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 6.93 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.85 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.61 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,93,398 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,85,352 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,61,712 cases

> Karnataka - 2,83,665 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,92,382 cases

Across the country, 9,25,383 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.