Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 25: Known COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross 81,000 mark

With more than 6.93 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.85 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.61 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded more than 31.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 58,390 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 7.04 are active cases while more than 24.04 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,93,398 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,85,352 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,61,712 cases

> Karnataka - 2,83,665 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,92,382 cases

Across the country, 9,25,383 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands777-87 2092129 35
2Andhra Pradesh89516-226 2688288741 336886 
3Arunachal Pradesh880-81 2427130 5
4Assam19277-321 730902190 25210 
5Bihar21392-1719 1012922967 514
6Chandigarh1352-37 1646154 37
7Chhattisgarh8424634 13424493 206
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu393-13 178633 2
9Delhi11626-152 1465881200 431313 
10Goa3081-302 10909437 148
11Gujarat1455235 702311019 290813 
12Haryana9442481 45405583 61310 
13Himachal Pradesh1488-23 3584123 29
14Jammu and Kashmir724648 25205373 624
15Jharkhand980569 208701241 33018 
16Karnataka81230-2337 1976258061 4810127 
17Kerala20387-7 388831238 23411 
18Ladakh79025 151726 23
19Madhya Pradesh11944434 41231841 124617 
20Maharashtra168443-3416 50249014219 22465212 
21Manipur162618 371498 22
22Meghalaya117946 78913 8
23Mizoram49233 4610
24Nagaland1309-74 2396102 9
25Odisha24135420 569252519 41910 
26Puducherry375347 6942285 164
27Punjab13798-367 283571829 112943 
28Rajasthan1438858 566001276 96712 
29Sikkim509-20 93463 3
30Tamil Nadu53282-259 3254566129 661497 
31Telangana23737818 841631752 770
32Tripura2703215 641473 78
33Uttarakhand4410-34 10912432 207
34Uttar Pradesh4928846 1401074494 298761 
35West Bengal27694-375 1112923285 285157 
Total#704348-6423 240458566550 58390848 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

