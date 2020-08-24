172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-24-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5745981.html?utm_source=flipboard&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=flipboard-magazine!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 90,000

With more than 6.82 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.53 lakh)

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 31.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases while over 23.38 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 6.82 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.53 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,82,383 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,79,385 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,53,111 cases

> Karnataka - 2,77,814 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,87,781 cases

Across the country, 6,09,917 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands864-59 1963110 33
2Andhra Pradesh89742353 2600877449 328293 
3Arunachal Pradesh961-29 229769 5
4Assam19598-1995 709003259 242
5Bihar23111-1057 983253467 511
6Chandigarh1389117 149221 37
7Chhattisgarh7790295 12931537 197
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu406-10 175351 2
9Delhi11778184 1453881250 430016 
10Goa3383-248 10472453 144
11Gujarat14517118 69212969 289514 
12Haryana8961281 44822809 603
13Himachal Pradesh1511-14 3461120 29
14Jammu and Kashmir7198223 24832434 617
15Jharkhand9736-20 196291122 312
16Karnataka83567874 1895644996 468368 
17Kerala20394793 376451110 223
18Ladakh76545 149122 23
19Madhya Pradesh11510249 40390991 122923 
20Maharashtra1718592026 4882718157 22253258 
21Manipur1608-47 3616161 22
22Meghalaya113398 7768
23Mizoram459-35 45936 0
24Nagaland1383-77 2294128 9
25Odisha23715854 544062129 40910 
26Puducherry370652 6657350 159
27Punjab14165-1140 265282226 108650 
28Rajasthan14330154 553241180 95511 
29Sikkim52922 8713
30Tamil Nadu53541-169 3193276047 651797 
31Telangana2291911 824111825 761
32Tripura248840 6341159 73
33Uttarakhand444494 10480459 200
34Uttar Pradesh49242951 1356134318 292659 
35West Bengal28069169 1080073048 279457 
Total#7107713103 233803557469 57542836 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

