Coronavirus state-wise tally August 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 90,000

India has recorded more than 31.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases while over 23.38 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.82 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.53 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,82,383 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,79,385 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,53,111 cases

> Karnataka - 2,77,814 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,87,781 cases

Across the country, 6,09,917 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 864 -59 1963 110 33 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 89742 353 260087 7449 3282 93 3 Arunachal Pradesh 961 -29 2297 69 5 4 Assam 19598 -1995 70900 3259 242 8 5 Bihar 23111 -1057 98325 3467 511 8 6 Chandigarh 1389 117 1492 21 37 4 7 Chhattisgarh 7790 295 12931 537 197 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 406 -10 1753 51 2 9 Delhi 11778 184 145388 1250 4300 16 10 Goa 3383 -248 10472 453 144 4 11 Gujarat 14517 118 69212 969 2895 14 12 Haryana 8961 281 44822 809 603 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1511 -14 3461 120 29 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7198 223 24832 434 617 9 15 Jharkhand 9736 -20 19629 1122 312 4 16 Karnataka 83567 874 189564 4996 4683 68 17 Kerala 20394 793 37645 1110 223 5 18 Ladakh 765 45 1491 22 23 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 11510 249 40390 991 1229 23 20 Maharashtra 171859 2026 488271 8157 22253 258 21 Manipur 1608 -47 3616 161 22 22 Meghalaya 1133 98 776 7 8 1 23 Mizoram 459 -35 459 36 0 24 Nagaland 1383 -77 2294 128 9 25 Odisha 23715 854 54406 2129 409 10 26 Puducherry 3706 52 6657 350 159 8 27 Punjab 14165 -1140 26528 2226 1086 50 28 Rajasthan 14330 154 55324 1180 955 11 29 Sikkim 529 22 871 3 30 Tamil Nadu 53541 -169 319327 6047 6517 97 31 Telangana 22919 11 82411 1825 761 6 32 Tripura 2488 40 6341 159 73 1 33 Uttarakhand 4444 94 10480 459 200 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 49242 951 135613 4318 2926 59 35 West Bengal 28069 169 108007 3048 2794 57 Total# 710771 3103 2338035 57469 57542 836 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

