Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 23: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 3.45 lakh

With more than 6.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.7 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.4 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded more than 30.44 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 56,706 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 7,07,668 are active cases while more than 22,80,566 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Across the country, 8,01,147 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 2.30 crore infections and over 7.98 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands92348185310932
2Andhra Pradesh89389-15862526388593318997
3Arunachal Pradesh990622281035
4Assam215934926764120452347
5Bihar2416811959485833065035
6Chandigarh1272-10014714533
7Chhattisgarh7495-187123943721899
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu416121702502
9Delhi11594-1681441381230428414
10Goa3631178100194791405
11Gujarat14399-22268243976288114
12Haryana8680-5494401360059712
13Himachal Pradesh1525-563341107294
14Jammu and Kashmir6975-22439859360815
15Jharkhand9756-2291850713530811
16Karnataka826933891845687626461593
17Kerala19601-86536535129221815
18Ladakh720-55146920212
19Madhya Pradesh11261-33339399872120621
20Maharashtra169833-4954480114924121995297
21Manipur16551133455194222
22Meghalaya1035-727692071
23Mizoram494-1142330
24Nagaland14607721669291
25Odisha22861-10375227717733999
26Puducherry3654-13763073731518
27Punjab15305-86224302409103645
28Rajasthan1417634954144164894411
29Sikkim507-8871373
30Tamil Nadu53710-2973132805603642080
31Telengana22908-52280586185175511
32Tripura2448-2086182121722
33Uttarakhand4350-135100213451953
34Uttar Pradesh48291-5061312954638286770
35West Bengal27900-961049593088273748
Total#707668-1033822805665798956706912
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures to be reconciled with ICMR
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 10:09 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

