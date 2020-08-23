Coronavirus state-wise tally August 23: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 3.45 lakh

India has recorded more than 30.44 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 56,706 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 7,07,668 are active cases while more than 22,80,566 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.7 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.4 lakh).

Across the country, 8,01,147 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 2.30 crore infections and over 7.98 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.