172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-22-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5740771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 22: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu at 3.6 lakh

With more than 6.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 29.75 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 55,794 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6,97,330 lakh are active cases while more than 22,22,577 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With more than 6.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.3 lakh).

Across the country, 10,23,836 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This is the first time 10 lakh or more samples have been tested in India in a 24-hour period.

Globally, more than 2.28 crore infections and over 7.93 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands971+401744106321
2Andhra Pradesh87803-6262440458827309291
3Arunachal Pradesh996-282125325
4Assam22085+6266559624762276
5Bihar25363+14269155238924986
6Chandigarh1172-78142636332
7Chhattisgarh7308-7141202228318012
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu428-271652252
9Delhi11426-1551429081082427013
10Goa3809+10195404771359
11Gujarat14177+131672671321286714
12Haryana8131-576434136205857
13Himachal Pradesh1469-393234149252
14Jammu and Kashmir6973-592380558059315
15Jharkhand9527-11718372131529711
16Karnataka83082-9171769426561452293
17Kerala18736-55235243141920312
18Ladakh665-42144913191
19Madhya Pradesh10928-14638527987118514
20Maharashtra164879-20734708731174921698339
21Manipur1768+1373261259202
22Meghalaya963-38749196
23Mizoram483+10420180
24Nagaland1537+11720741538
25Odisha21824-76150504192739010
26Puducherry3517+459343001436
27Punjab14443-6132389385699134
28Rajasthan14525-1752496130693312
29Sikkim499-3983473
30Tamil Nadu53413-13030767757646340101
31Telengana22386-6997873517687447
32Tripura2240+1336061412701
33Uttarakhand4215-19996762431925
34Uttar Pradesh47785+7261266575567279764
35West Bengal27804-1081018713082268955
Total#697330530222225776363155794945
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.