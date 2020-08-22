Coronavirus state-wise tally August 22: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu at 3.6 lakh

India has recorded more than 29.75 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 55,794 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6,97,330 lakh are active cases while more than 22,22,577 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.3 lakh).

Across the country, 10,23,836 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This is the first time 10 lakh or more samples have been tested in India in a 24-hour period.

Globally, more than 2.28 crore infections and over 7.93 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.