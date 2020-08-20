172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-20-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5731351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 20: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 50,000 mark

With more than 6.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.55 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.16 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
(Representative image (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
(Representative image (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India has recorded more than 28.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 53,866 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.8 lakh are active cases while nearly 21 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 6.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.55 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.16 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,28,642 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,55,449 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,16,003 cases

> Karnataka - 2,49,590 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,67,510 cases

Across the country, 9,18,470 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1045-33 1529108 30
2Andhra Pradesh867251595 2263728061 290686 
3Arunachal Pradesh923202273 5
4Assam2375652 603482054 21310 
5Bihar27546-1146 844044074 48711 
6Chandigarh1014-18 1351108 31
7Chhattisgarh6139311 11185338 161
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu389-36 160480 2
9Delhi1113769 1407671320 4235
10Goa3838-23 8713357 124
11Gujarat14282648231120 283717 
12Haryana7307226 42056758 56710 
13Himachal Pradesh1400107 299269 19
14Jammu and Kashmir696586 22497611 57211 
15Jharkhand9638930 16175668 27715 
16Karnataka811131315 1641507201 4327126 
17Kerala174421109 326071217 182
18Ladakh63335 139718
19Madhya Pradesh10717196 36475762 115918 
20Maharashtra1607283808 4468819011 21033346 
21Manipur197315 288596 18
22Meghalaya80640 6946
23Mizoram4893840
24Nagaland1844-4 170642 8
25Odisha19814958 469361621 37210 
26Puducherry3309-55 5312403 129
27Punjab12460720 22703941 92123 
28Rajasthan14416297 499631003 91012 
29Sikkim440-10 78934 3
30Tamil Nadu53155-705 2961716384 6123116 
31Telangana21509519 751861195 72910 
32Tripura2205122 556568 65
33Uttarakhand3915-158 9132408 17814 
34Uttar Pradesh49645-597 1152275620 263853 
35West Bengal27678143 956632973 258153 
Total#6863959881 209666458794 53866977 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

