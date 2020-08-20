Coronavirus state-wise tally August 20: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 50,000 mark

India has recorded more than 28.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 53,866 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.8 lakh are active cases while nearly 21 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.55 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.16 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,28,642 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,55,449 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,16,003 cases

> Karnataka - 2,49,590 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,67,510 cases

Across the country, 9,18,470 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1045 -33 1529 108 30 2 Andhra Pradesh 86725 1595 226372 8061 2906 86 3 Arunachal Pradesh 923 2 2022 73 5 4 Assam 23756 52 60348 2054 213 10 5 Bihar 27546 -1146 84404 4074 487 11 6 Chandigarh 1014 -18 1351 108 31 1 7 Chhattisgarh 6139 311 11185 338 161 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 389 -36 1604 80 2 9 Delhi 11137 69 140767 1320 4235 9 10 Goa 3838 -23 8713 357 124 8 11 Gujarat 14282 3 64823 1120 2837 17 12 Haryana 7307 226 42056 758 567 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1400 107 2992 69 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6965 86 22497 611 572 11 15 Jharkhand 9638 930 16175 668 277 15 16 Karnataka 81113 1315 164150 7201 4327 126 17 Kerala 17442 1109 32607 1217 182 7 18 Ladakh 633 35 1397 2 18 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 10717 196 36475 762 1159 18 20 Maharashtra 160728 3808 446881 9011 21033 346 21 Manipur 1973 15 2885 96 18 22 Meghalaya 806 40 694 9 6 23 Mizoram 489 8 384 5 0 24 Nagaland 1844 -4 1706 42 8 25 Odisha 19814 958 46936 1621 372 10 26 Puducherry 3309 -55 5312 403 129 6 27 Punjab 12460 720 22703 941 921 23 28 Rajasthan 14416 297 49963 1003 910 12 29 Sikkim 440 -10 789 34 3 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53155 -705 296171 6384 6123 116 31 Telangana 21509 519 75186 1195 729 10 32 Tripura 2205 122 5565 68 65 33 Uttarakhand 3915 -158 9132 408 178 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 49645 -597 115227 5620 2638 53 35 West Bengal 27678 143 95663 2973 2581 53 Total# 686395 9881 2096664 58794 53866 977 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

