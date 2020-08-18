Coronavirus state-wise tally August 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 6 lakh

India has recorded more than 27.02 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 51,797 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.73 lakh are active cases while nearly 20 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.43 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.96 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,04,358 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,43,945 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,96,609 cases

> Karnataka - 2,33,283 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,58,216 cases

Across the country, 8,99,864 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 -54 1325 99 29 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 84777 -1168 209100 7866 2732 82 3 Arunachal Pradesh 843 -45 1893 85 5 4 Assam 22736 1265 56734 1519 197 8 5 Bihar 29387 -1672 76452 4128 468 7 6 Chandigarh 1003 67 1183 46 30 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5277 182 10598 363 150 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 447 2 1459 28 2 9 Delhi 10852 29 138301 740 4214 18 10 Goa 3825 65 8058 283 111 7 11 Gujarat 14315 -68 62595 1083 2800 15 12 Haryana 6880 -134 40610 1009 550 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1321 -96 2834 114 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7048 63 21296 353 548 6 15 Jharkhand 8451 339 15051 352 250 6 16 Karnataka 80659 -869 148562 7071 4062 115 17 Kerala 15946 581 30025 1131 169 13 18 Ladakh 584 6 1368 12 14 19 Madhya Pradesh 10232 -80 35025 987 1128 23 20 Maharashtra 155579 -3126 428514 11391 20265 228 21 Manipur 1936 15 2734 102 17 1 22 Meghalaya 733 40 679 4 6 23 Mizoram 417 -1 372 1 0 24 Nagaland 1917 -47 1530 108 8 25 Odisha 18161 731 43780 1503 353 10 26 Puducherry 3288 109 4627 184 114 4 27 Punjab 11653 690 20180 749 863 51 28 Rajasthan 14089 273 47654 1050 887 11 29 Sikkim 485 -8 701 28 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54122 103 283937 5667 5886 120 31 Telangana 21024 -396 72202 2070 711 8 32 Tripura 1943 84 5404 118 62 3 33 Uttarakhand 3850 -73 8485 385 158 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 50893 -644 104808 4376 2515 66 35 West Bengal 27402 103 89703 2932 2473 45 Total# 673166 -3734 1977779 57937 51797 876 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.18 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

