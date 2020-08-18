172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-18-latest-news-today-mahararashtra-most-affected-5720431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 6 lakh

With more than 6.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.43 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.96 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 27.02 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 51,797 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.73 lakh are active cases while nearly 20 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,04,358 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,43,945 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,96,609 cases

> Karnataka - 2,33,283 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,58,216 cases

Across the country, 8,99,864 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1091-54 132599 29
2Andhra Pradesh84777-1168 2091007866 273282 
3Arunachal Pradesh843-45 189385 5
4Assam227361265 567341519 197
5Bihar29387-1672 764524128 468
6Chandigarh100367 118346 30
7Chhattisgarh5277182 10598363 150
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu447145928 2
9Delhi1085229 138301740 421418 
10Goa382565 8058283 111
11Gujarat14315-68 625951083 280015 
12Haryana6880-134 406101009 55012 
13Himachal Pradesh1321-96 2834114 19
14Jammu and Kashmir704863 21296353 548
15Jharkhand8451339 15051352 250
16Karnataka80659-869 1485627071 4062115 
17Kerala15946581 300251131 16913 
18Ladakh584136812 14
19Madhya Pradesh10232-80 35025987 112823 
20Maharashtra155579-3126 42851411391 20265228 
21Manipur193615 2734102 17
22Meghalaya73340 6796
23Mizoram417-1 3720
24Nagaland1917-47 1530108 8
25Odisha18161731 437801503 35310 
26Puducherry3288109 4627184 114
27Punjab11653690 20180749 86351 
28Rajasthan14089273 476541050 88711 
29Sikkim485-8 70128 1
30Tamil Nadu54122103 2839375667 5886120 
31Telangana21024-396 722022070 711
32Tripura194384 5404118 62
33Uttarakhand3850-73 8485385 158
34Uttar Pradesh50893-644 1048084376 251566 
35West Bengal27402103 897032932 247345 
Total#673166-3734 197777957937 51797876 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.18 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.