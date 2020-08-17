Coronavirus state-wise tally August 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 61,000 mark

India has recorded more than 26.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 50,921 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.76 lakh are active cases while over 19.1 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With nearly 6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.38 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.89 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 5,95,865 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,38,055 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,89,829 cases

> Karnataka - 2,26,966 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,54,418 cases

Across the country, 7,31,697 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1145 -9 1226 98 28 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 85945 -2193 201234 10117 2650 88 3 Arunachal Pradesh 888 6 1808 37 5 4 Assam 21471 -619 55215 1929 189 7 5 Bihar 31059 -1532 72324 3814 461 11 6 Chandigarh 936 73 1137 19 29 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5095 288 10235 189 141 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 445 -12 1431 47 2 9 Delhi 10823 -666 137561 1310 4196 8 10 Goa 3760 7 7775 287 104 6 11 Gujarat 14383 142 61512 959 2785 20 12 Haryana 7014 71 39601 662 538 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1417 75 2720 88 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6985 167 20943 267 542 15 15 Jharkhand 8112 -25 14699 675 244 16 16 Karnataka 81528 244 141491 6680 3947 116 17 Kerala 15365 421 28894 1099 156 10 18 Ladakh 578 -14 1356 49 14 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 10312 326 34038 685 1105 11 20 Maharashtra 158705 1986 417123 8837 20037 288 21 Manipur 1921 -18 2632 194 16 3 22 Meghalaya 693 3 675 79 6 23 Mizoram 418 -3 371 15 0 24 Nagaland 1964 -47 1422 101 8 25 Odisha 17430 1364 42277 1550 343 10 26 Puducherry 3179 155 4443 219 110 4 27 Punjab 10963 556 19431 568 812 41 28 Rajasthan 13816 -47 46604 1350 876 14 29 Sikkim 493 7 673 12 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54019 -194 278270 6019 5766 125 31 Telangana 21420 -1122 70132 2006 703 10 32 Tripura 1859 4 5286 135 59 4 33 Uttarakhand 3923 -118 8100 352 152 1 34 Uttar Pradesh 51537 100 100432 4201 2449 56 35 West Bengal 27299 80 86771 2935 2428 51 Total# 676900 -544 1919842 57584 50921 941 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.16 crore infections and over 7.67 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

