Coronavirus state-wise tally August 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 61,000 mark

With nearly 6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.38 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.89 lakh).
India has recorded more than 26.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 50,921 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, more than 6.76 lakh are active cases while over 19.1 lakh have recovered.
The data was updated at 8 am on August 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 5,95,865 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu - 3,38,055 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 2,89,829 cases
> Karnataka - 2,26,966 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 1,54,418 cases
Across the country, 7,31,697 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, more than 2.16 crore infections and over 7.67 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1145
|-9
|1226
|98
|28
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85945
|-2193
|201234
|10117
|2650
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|888
|6
|1808
|37
|5
|4
|Assam
|21471
|-619
|55215
|1929
|189
|7
|5
|Bihar
|31059
|-1532
|72324
|3814
|461
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|936
|73
|1137
|19
|29
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5095
|288
|10235
|189
|141
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|445
|-12
|1431
|47
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10823
|-666
|137561
|1310
|4196
|8
|10
|Goa
|3760
|7
|7775
|287
|104
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14383
|142
|61512
|959
|2785
|20
|12
|Haryana
|7014
|71
|39601
|662
|538
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1417
|75
|2720
|88
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6985
|167
|20943
|267
|542
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|8112
|-25
|14699
|675
|244
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|81528
|244
|141491
|6680
|3947
|116
|17
|Kerala
|15365
|421
|28894
|1099
|156
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|578
|-14
|1356
|49
|14
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10312
|326
|34038
|685
|1105
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|158705
|1986
|417123
|8837
|20037
|288
|21
|Manipur
|1921
|-18
|2632
|194
|16
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|693
|3
|675
|79
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|418
|-3
|371
|15
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1964
|-47
|1422
|101
|8
|25
|Odisha
|17430
|1364
|42277
|1550
|343
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3179
|155
|4443
|219
|110
|4
|27
|Punjab
|10963
|556
|19431
|568
|812
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|13816
|-47
|46604
|1350
|876
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|493
|7
|673
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54019
|-194
|278270
|6019
|5766
|125
|31
|Telangana
|21420
|-1122
|70132
|2006
|703
|10
|32
|Tripura
|1859
|4
|5286
|135
|59
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3923
|-118
|8100
|352
|152
|1
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51537
|100
|100432
|4201
|2449
|56
|35
|West Bengal
|27299
|80
|86771
|2935
|2428
|51
|Total#
|676900
|-544
|1919842
|57584
|50921
|941
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
