you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 61,000 mark

With nearly 6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.38 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.89 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 26.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 50,921 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.76 lakh are active cases while over 19.1 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 5,95,865 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,38,055 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,89,829 cases

> Karnataka - 2,26,966 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,54,418 cases

Across the country, 7,31,697 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.16 crore infections and over 7.67 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1145-9 122698 28
2Andhra Pradesh85945-2193 20123410117 265088 
3Arunachal Pradesh888180837 5
4Assam21471-619 552151929 189
5Bihar31059-1532 723243814 46111 
6Chandigarh93673 113719 29
7Chhattisgarh5095288 10235189 141
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu445-12 143147 2
9Delhi10823-666 1375611310 4196
10Goa37607775287 104
11Gujarat14383142 61512959 278520 
12Haryana701471 39601662 53810 
13Himachal Pradesh141775 272088 19
14Jammu and Kashmir6985167 20943267 54215 
15Jharkhand8112-25 14699675 24416 
16Karnataka81528244 1414916680 3947116 
17Kerala15365421 288941099 15610 
18Ladakh578-14 135649 14
19Madhya Pradesh10312326 34038685 110511 
20Maharashtra1587051986 4171238837 20037288 
21Manipur1921-18 2632194 16
22Meghalaya69367579 6
23Mizoram418-3 37115 0
24Nagaland1964-47 1422101 8
25Odisha174301364 422771550 34310 
26Puducherry3179155 4443219 110
27Punjab10963556 19431568 81241 
28Rajasthan13816-47 466041350 87614 
29Sikkim49367312 1
30Tamil Nadu54019-194 2782706019 5766125 
31Telangana21420-1122 701322006 70310 
32Tripura18595286135 59
33Uttarakhand3923-118 8100352 152
34Uttar Pradesh51537100 1004324201 244956 
35West Bengal2729980 867712935 242851 
Total#676900-544 191984257584 50921941 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

