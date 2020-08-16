Coronavirus state-wise tally August 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 3.3 lakh

With more than 5.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.3 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.8 lakh).
India has recorded more than 25.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,980 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, more than 6.7 lakh are active cases while over 18.6 lakh have recovered. The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On August 15, India became the third country to have registered 25 lakh or more COVID-19 case.
Across the country, 7.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address on August 15, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1154
|24
|1128
|96
|24
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|88138
|1769
|191117
|10414
|2562
|87
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|882
|30
|1771
|21
|5
|4
|Assam
|22090
|543
|53286
|1593
|182
|7
|5
|Bihar
|32591
|45
|68510
|3580
|450
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|863
|54
|1118
|27
|28
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4807
|313
|10046
|189
|134
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|457
|7
|1384
|53
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11489
|123
|136251
|1143
|4188
|10
|10
|Goa
|3753
|33
|7488
|331
|98
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14241
|45
|60553
|1015
|2765
|19
|12
|Haryana
|6943
|195
|38939
|591
|528
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1342
|38
|2632
|81
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6818
|209
|20676
|734
|527
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|8137
|281
|14024
|509
|228
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|81284
|2075
|134811
|6629
|3831
|114
|17
|Kerala
|14944
|798
|27795
|803
|146
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|592
|25
|1307
|4
|10
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9986
|58
|33353
|948
|1094
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|156719
|4854
|408286
|6844
|19749
|322
|21
|Manipur
|1939
|114
|2438
|78
|13
|22
|Meghalaya
|690
|49
|596
|15
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|421
|112
|356
|8
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2011
|105
|1321
|123
|8
|25
|Odisha
|16066
|966
|40727
|1521
|333
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3024
|144
|4224
|215
|106
|27
|Punjab
|10407
|453
|18863
|535
|771
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|13863
|86
|45254
|1357
|862
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|486
|30
|661
|38
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54213
|497
|272251
|5236
|5641
|127
|31
|Telengana
|22542
|837
|68126
|1930
|693
|9
|32
|Tripura
|1855
|59
|5151
|63
|55
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4041
|75
|7748
|246
|151
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51437
|1011
|96231
|3705
|2393
|58
|35
|West Bengal
|27219
|369
|83836
|2647
|2377
|58
|Total#
|677444
|9224
|1862258
|53322
|49980
|944
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 2.13 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.6 lakh people have died so far.