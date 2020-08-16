172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-16-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5711011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 3.3 lakh

With more than 5.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.3 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.8 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded more than 25.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,980 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.7 lakh are active cases while over 18.6 lakh have recovered. The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

On August 15, India became the third country to have registered 25 lakh or more COVID-19 case.

Across the country, 7.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address on August 15, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands11542411289624
2Andhra Pradesh88138176919111710414256287
3Arunachal Pradesh882301771215
4Assam220905435328615931827
5Bihar32591456851035804508
6Chandigarh8635411182728
7Chhattisgarh4807313100461891344
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu45771384532
9Delhi114891231362511143418810
10Goa3753337488331985
11Gujarat1424145605531015276519
12Haryana69431953893959152810
13Himachal Pradesh13423826328119
14Jammu and Kashmir6818209206767345277
15Jharkhand8137281140245092284
16Karnataka81284207513481166293831114
17Kerala14944798277958031467
18Ladakh5922513074101
19Madhya Pradesh99865833353948109413
20Maharashtra1567194854408286684419749322
21Manipur193911424387813
22Meghalaya69049596156
23Mizoram42111235680
24Nagaland201110513211238
25Odisha160669664072715213339
26Puducherry30241444224215106
27Punjab104074531886353577140
28Rajasthan138638645254135786216
29Sikkim48630661381
30Tamil Nadu5421349727225152365641127
31Telengana225428376812619306939
32Tripura185559515163555
33Uttarakhand40417577482461514
34Uttar Pradesh514371011962313705239358
35West Bengal27219369838362647237758
Total#677444922418622585332249980944
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.13 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.6 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

