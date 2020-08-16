Coronavirus state-wise tally August 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 3.3 lakh

India has recorded more than 25.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,980 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.7 lakh are active cases while over 18.6 lakh have recovered. The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

On August 15, India became the third country to have registered 25 lakh or more COVID-19 case.

With more than 5.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.3 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.8 lakh).

Across the country, 7.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address on August 15, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 24 1128 96 24 2 Andhra Pradesh 88138 1769 191117 10414 2562 87 3 Arunachal Pradesh 882 30 1771 21 5 4 Assam 22090 543 53286 1593 182 7 5 Bihar 32591 45 68510 3580 450 8 6 Chandigarh 863 54 1118 27 28 7 Chhattisgarh 4807 313 10046 189 134 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 7 1384 53 2 9 Delhi 11489 123 136251 1143 4188 10 10 Goa 3753 33 7488 331 98 5 11 Gujarat 14241 45 60553 1015 2765 19 12 Haryana 6943 195 38939 591 528 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1342 38 2632 81 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 209 20676 734 527 7 15 Jharkhand 8137 281 14024 509 228 4 16 Karnataka 81284 2075 134811 6629 3831 114 17 Kerala 14944 798 27795 803 146 7 18 Ladakh 592 25 1307 4 10 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 9986 58 33353 948 1094 13 20 Maharashtra 156719 4854 408286 6844 19749 322 21 Manipur 1939 114 2438 78 13 22 Meghalaya 690 49 596 15 6 23 Mizoram 421 112 356 8 0 24 Nagaland 2011 105 1321 123 8 25 Odisha 16066 966 40727 1521 333 9 26 Puducherry 3024 144 4224 215 106 27 Punjab 10407 453 18863 535 771 40 28 Rajasthan 13863 86 45254 1357 862 16 29 Sikkim 486 30 661 38 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54213 497 272251 5236 5641 127 31 Telengana 22542 837 68126 1930 693 9 32 Tripura 1855 59 5151 63 55 5 33 Uttarakhand 4041 75 7748 246 151 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 51437 1011 96231 3705 2393 58 35 West Bengal 27219 369 83836 2647 2377 58 Total# 677444 9224 1862258 53322 49980 944 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.13 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.6 lakh people have died so far.