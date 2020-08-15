172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-15-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5706521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 15: Bihar cases cross 98,000

With more than 5.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.2 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.7 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 25.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,036 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Thus, India became the third country to have registered 25 mark or more COVID-19 case.

Of these, more than 6.68 lakh are active cases while over 18.08 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Across the country, 8.68 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1130391032108242
2Andhra Pradesh899078731807039719247597
3Arunachal Pradesh8526217503251
4Assam226333905169323101756
5Bihar32636115364930264644216
6Chandigarh80970109115281
7Chhattisgarh4494329985719913016
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu46461331392
9Delhi11366391135108790417811
10Goa37202297157245932
11Gujarat1419614595381071274615
12Haryana674872383488625187
13Himachal Pradesh130458255111619
14Jammu and Kashmir70271111994264052011
15Jharkhand7856281351567122415
16Karnataka7920986412818269403717104
17Kerala1414625526992130413910
18Ladakh56791303219
19Madhya Pradesh992821032405570108116
20Maharashtra15186517604014421048419427364
21Manipur18252123606513
22Meghalaya6411581346
23Mizoram309334850
24Nagaland2116951198598
25Odisha1510066239206130532410
26Puducherry288013040091811064
27Punjab99545631832848973125
28Rajasthan1394981343897207884613
29Sikkim456107623421
30Tamil Nadu5371621726701555565514117
31Telengana233795966196191268410
32Tripura179690508873504
33Uttarakhand396617975024881474
34Uttar Pradesh50426717925263740233555
35West Bengal26850403811892572231960
Total#668220662518089365738149036996
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.1 crore infections and nearly 7.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

