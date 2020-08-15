Coronavirus state-wise tally August 15: Bihar cases cross 98,000

India has recorded more than 25.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,036 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Thus, India became the third country to have registered 25 mark or more COVID-19 case.

Of these, more than 6.68 lakh are active cases while over 18.08 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With more than 5.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.2 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.7 lakh).

Across the country, 8.68 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1130 39 1032 108 24 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 89907 873 180703 9719 2475 97 3 Arunachal Pradesh 852 62 1750 32 5 1 4 Assam 22633 390 51693 2310 175 6 5 Bihar 32636 1153 64930 2646 442 16 6 Chandigarh 809 70 1091 15 28 1 7 Chhattisgarh 4494 329 9857 199 130 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 464 6 1331 39 2 9 Delhi 11366 391 135108 790 4178 11 10 Goa 3720 229 7157 245 93 2 11 Gujarat 14196 14 59538 1071 2746 15 12 Haryana 6748 72 38348 862 518 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1304 58 2551 116 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7027 111 19942 640 520 11 15 Jharkhand 7856 28 13515 671 224 15 16 Karnataka 79209 864 128182 6940 3717 104 17 Kerala 14146 255 26992 1304 139 10 18 Ladakh 567 9 1303 21 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9928 210 32405 570 1081 16 20 Maharashtra 151865 1760 401442 10484 19427 364 21 Manipur 1825 21 2360 65 13 22 Meghalaya 641 1 581 34 6 23 Mizoram 309 3 348 5 0 24 Nagaland 2116 95 1198 59 8 25 Odisha 15100 662 39206 1305 324 10 26 Puducherry 2880 130 4009 181 106 4 27 Punjab 9954 563 18328 489 731 25 28 Rajasthan 13949 813 43897 2078 846 13 29 Sikkim 456 107 623 42 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53716 217 267015 5556 5514 117 31 Telengana 23379 59 66196 1912 684 10 32 Tripura 1796 90 5088 73 50 4 33 Uttarakhand 3966 179 7502 488 147 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 50426 717 92526 3740 2335 55 35 West Bengal 26850 403 81189 2572 2319 60 Total# 668220 6625 1808936 57381 49036 996 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.1 crore infections and nearly 7.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.