Coronavirus state-wise tally August 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross the 50,000 mark

India has recorded more than 23.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 47,033 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, more than 6.53 lakh are active cases while nearly 17 lakh have recovered.
The data was updated at 8 am on August 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.14 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.54 lakh).
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 5,48,313 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu - 3,14,520 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 2,54,146 cases
> Karnataka - 1,96,494 cases
> Delhi - 1,48,504 casesBelow is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1050
|56
|829
|80
|21
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|90425
|2828
|161425
|6676
|2296
|93
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|768
|78
|1659
|25
|3
|4
|Assam
|21629
|2451
|47209
|2136
|161
|6
|5
|Bihar
|30119
|828
|59786
|3077
|416
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|702
|73
|1023
|8
|26
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3881
|295
|9508
|269
|109
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|446
|4
|1248
|39
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10946
|78
|133405
|1021
|4153
|14
|10
|Goa
|3194
|316
|6641
|161
|89
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|14184
|160
|57421
|977
|2713
|18
|12
|Haryana
|6827
|182
|36694
|612
|503
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1256
|50
|2362
|89
|18
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7392
|70
|18523
|544
|498
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|8731
|73
|10815
|440
|197
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|80351
|737
|112633
|7034
|3510
|112
|17
|Kerala
|13096
|326
|24922
|880
|126
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|528
|22
|1274
|19
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9317
|212
|31239
|643
|1048
|15
|20
|Maharashtra
|147820
|1040
|381843
|13408
|18650
|344
|21
|Manipur
|1739
|62
|2231
|103
|12
|22
|Meghalaya
|656
|35
|517
|8
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|319
|6
|330
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1997
|35
|1113
|122
|8
|25
|Odisha
|13888
|194
|36479
|1673
|305
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|2609
|332
|3676
|144
|96
|5
|27
|Punjab
|9022
|559
|17212
|422
|675
|39
|28
|Rajasthan
|13630
|47
|41648
|1249
|822
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|379
|1
|550
|16
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52929
|119
|256313
|5633
|5278
|119
|31
|Telangana
|22736
|140
|63074
|1780
|665
|11
|32
|Tripura
|1647
|46
|4912
|74
|44
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4059
|233
|6687
|217
|140
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49347
|349
|84661
|4072
|2230
|54
|35
|West Bengal
|26003
|157
|76120
|2725
|2203
|54
|Total#
|653622
|9674
|1695982
|56383
|47033
|942
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
