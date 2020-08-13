172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-13-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5693641.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross the 50,000 mark

With more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.14 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.54 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world
India has recorded more than 23.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 47,033 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.53 lakh are active cases while nearly 17 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 5,48,313 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,14,520 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,54,146 cases

> Karnataka - 1,96,494 cases

> Delhi - 1,48,504 cases

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands105056 82980 21
2Andhra Pradesh904252828 1614256676 229693 
3Arunachal Pradesh76878 165925 3
4Assam216292451 472092136 161
5Bihar30119828 597863077 416
6Chandigarh70273 102326
7Chhattisgarh3881295 9508269 109
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu446124839 2
9Delhi1094678 1334051021 415314 
10Goa3194316 6641161 89
11Gujarat14184160 57421977 271318 
12Haryana6827182 36694612 503
13Himachal Pradesh125650 236289 18
14Jammu and Kashmir739270 18523544 498
15Jharkhand873173 10815440 197
16Karnataka80351737 1126337034 3510112 
17Kerala13096326 24922880 126
18Ladakh52822 127419 9
19Madhya Pradesh9317212 31239643 104815 
20Maharashtra1478201040 38184313408 18650344 
21Manipur173962 2231103 12
22Meghalaya65635 5176
23Mizoram3193300
24Nagaland199735 1113122 8
25Odisha13888194 364791673 305
26Puducherry2609332 3676144 96
27Punjab9022559 17212422 67539 
28Rajasthan1363047 416481249 82211 
29Sikkim37955016 1
30Tamil Nadu52929119 2563135633 5278119 
31Telangana22736140 630741780 66511 
32Tripura164746 491274 44
33Uttarakhand4059233 6687217 140
34Uttar Pradesh49347349 846614072 223054 
35West Bengal26003157 761202725 220354 
Total#6536229674 169598256383 47033942 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.05 crore infections and over 7.44 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 10:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

