Coronavirus state-wise tally August 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross the 50,000 mark

India has recorded more than 23.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 47,033 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.53 lakh are active cases while nearly 17 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 5.48 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.14 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (2.54 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 5,48,313 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,14,520 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 2,54,146 cases

> Karnataka - 1,96,494 cases

> Delhi - 1,48,504 cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1050 56 829 80 21 2 Andhra Pradesh 90425 2828 161425 6676 2296 93 3 Arunachal Pradesh 768 78 1659 25 3 4 Assam 21629 2451 47209 2136 161 6 5 Bihar 30119 828 59786 3077 416 3 6 Chandigarh 702 73 1023 8 26 7 Chhattisgarh 3881 295 9508 269 109 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 446 4 1248 39 2 9 Delhi 10946 78 133405 1021 4153 14 10 Goa 3194 316 6641 161 89 3 11 Gujarat 14184 160 57421 977 2713 18 12 Haryana 6827 182 36694 612 503 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1256 50 2362 89 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7392 70 18523 544 498 8 15 Jharkhand 8731 73 10815 440 197 5 16 Karnataka 80351 737 112633 7034 3510 112 17 Kerala 13096 326 24922 880 126 6 18 Ladakh 528 22 1274 19 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9317 212 31239 643 1048 15 20 Maharashtra 147820 1040 381843 13408 18650 344 21 Manipur 1739 62 2231 103 12 22 Meghalaya 656 35 517 8 6 23 Mizoram 319 6 330 7 0 24 Nagaland 1997 35 1113 122 8 25 Odisha 13888 194 36479 1673 305 9 26 Puducherry 2609 332 3676 144 96 5 27 Punjab 9022 559 17212 422 675 39 28 Rajasthan 13630 47 41648 1249 822 11 29 Sikkim 379 1 550 16 1 30 Tamil Nadu 52929 119 256313 5633 5278 119 31 Telangana 22736 140 63074 1780 665 11 32 Tripura 1647 46 4912 74 44 1 33 Uttarakhand 4059 233 6687 217 140 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 49347 349 84661 4072 2230 54 35 West Bengal 26003 157 76120 2725 2203 54 Total# 653622 9674 1695982 56383 47033 942 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.05 crore infections and over 7.44 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

