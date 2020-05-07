App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 7: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 16,700

With 16,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has as many as 52,952 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,783 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 35,902 are active cases while 15,266 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 16,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).

The Karnataka government was criticised after it stopped special trains for migrants workers on May 6. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly made the decision after meeting builders.

In a sharply-worded letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that West Bengal has the highest mortality rate and a low testing rate for COVID-19.

The Rajasthan government on May 6 decided to seal its inter-state borders

Screen Shot 2020-05-07 at 8.51.48 AM

Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33320
2Andhra Pradesh177772936
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam45321
5Bihar5421884
6Chandigarh120211
7Chhattisgarh59360
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi5532154265
10Goa770
11Gujarat66251500396
12Haryana5942607
13Himachal Pradesh45382
14Jammu and Kashmir7753228
15Jharkhand127373
16Karnataka69335429
17Kerala5034694
18Ladakh41170
19Madhya Pradesh31381099185
20Maharashtra167583094651
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya12101
23Mizoram100
24Odisha185612
25Puducherry960
26Punjab151613527
27Rajasthan3317159692
28Tamil Nadu4829151635
29Telangana110762829
30Tripura4320
31Uttarakhand61391
32Uttar Pradesh2998113060
33West Bengal1456364144
Total number of confirmed cases in India52952*152671783
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 37.5 lakh infections and over 2.63 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 7, 2020 09:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon indigenous groups launch international fund to fight coronavirus

Amazon indigenous groups launch international fund to fight coronavirus

The puzzling questions of the coronavirus: A doctor addresses 6 questions that are stumping physicians

The puzzling questions of the coronavirus: A doctor addresses 6 questions that are stumping physicians

Coronavirus impact | Construction sites to have COVID-19 marshal to oversee safety measures: Report

Coronavirus impact | Construction sites to have COVID-19 marshal to oversee safety measures: Report

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.