Coronavirus state-wise tally May 7: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 16,700

India has as many as 52,952 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,783 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 35,902 are active cases while 15,266 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 16,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).

The Karnataka government was criticised after it stopped special trains for migrants workers on May 6. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly made the decision after meeting builders.

In a sharply-worded letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that West Bengal has the highest mortality rate and a low testing rate for COVID-19.

The Rajasthan government on May 6 decided to seal its inter-state borders

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1777 729 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 45 32 1 5 Bihar 542 188 4 6 Chandigarh 120 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 5532 1542 65 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 6625 1500 396 12 Haryana 594 260 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 45 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 775 322 8 15 Jharkhand 127 37 3 16 Karnataka 693 354 29 17 Kerala 503 469 4 18 Ladakh 41 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3138 1099 185 20 Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 185 61 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1516 135 27 27 Rajasthan 3317 1596 92 28 Tamil Nadu 4829 1516 35 29 Telangana 1107 628 29 30 Tripura 43 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 2998 1130 60 33 West Bengal 1456 364 144 Total number of confirmed cases in India 52952* 15267 1783 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 37.5 lakh infections and over 2.63 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

