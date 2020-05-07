Coronavirus state-wise tally May 7: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 16,700

With 16,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).
India has as many as 52,952 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus that includes 1,783 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 35,902 are active cases while 15,266 have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
With 16,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).
The Karnataka government was criticised after it stopped special trains for migrants workers on May 6. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly made the decision after meeting builders.
In a sharply-worded letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that West Bengal has the highest mortality rate and a low testing rate for COVID-19.
The Rajasthan government on May 6 decided to seal its inter-state borders
Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1777
|729
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|45
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|542
|188
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|120
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5532
|1542
|65
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|6625
|1500
|396
|12
|Haryana
|594
|260
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|775
|322
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|127
|37
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|693
|354
|29
|17
|Kerala
|503
|469
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3138
|1099
|185
|20
|Maharashtra
|16758
|3094
|651
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|185
|61
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1516
|135
|27
|27
|Rajasthan
|3317
|1596
|92
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|4829
|1516
|35
|29
|Telangana
|1107
|628
|29
|30
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|2998
|1130
|60
|33
|West Bengal
|1456
|364
|144
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|52952*
|15267
|1783
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 37.5 lakh infections and over 2.63 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365