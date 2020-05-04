Coronavirus state-wise tally May 4: Maharashtra nears 13,000; Tamil Nadu crosses 3,000

With 12,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (5,428) and Delhi (4,549).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 29,453 are active cases while 11,706 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The third phase of the lockdown begins on May 4, with some easing of restrictions, particularly in the orange and green zones.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on May 3, said India had conducted over one million RT-PCR tests.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1583
|488
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|503
|125
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|57
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4549
|1362
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5428
|1042
|290
|11
|Haryana
|442
|245
|5
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|34
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|701
|287
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|614
|293
|25
|16
|Kerala
|500
|401
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2846
|798
|156
|19
|Maharashtra
|12974
|2115
|548
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|162
|56
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1102
|117
|21
|26
|Rajasthan
|2886
|1356
|71
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3023
|1379
|30
|28
|Telengana
|1082
|490
|29
|29
|Tripura
|16
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2645
|754
|43
|32
|West Bengal
|963
|151
|35
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|42533*
|11707
|1373
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
