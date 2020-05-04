Coronavirus state-wise tally May 4: Maharashtra nears 13,000; Tamil Nadu crosses 3,000

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 29,453 are active cases while 11,706 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 12,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (5,428) and Delhi (4,549).

The third phase of the lockdown begins on May 4, with some easing of restrictions, particularly in the orange and green zones.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on May 3, said India had conducted over one million RT-PCR tests.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1583 488 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 503 125 4 6 Chandigarh 94 19 0 7 Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 8 Delhi 4549 1362 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5428 1042 290 11 Haryana 442 245 5 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 34 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 701 287 8 14 Jharkhand 115 22 3 15 Karnataka 614 293 25 16 Kerala 500 401 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2846 798 156 19 Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 162 56 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 1102 117 21 26 Rajasthan 2886 1356 71 27 Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 28 Telengana 1082 490 29 29 Tripura 16 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2645 754 43 32 West Bengal 963 151 35 Total number of confirmed cases in India 42533* 11707 1373 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy