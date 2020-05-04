App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 4: Maharashtra nears 13,000; Tamil Nadu crosses 3,000

With 12,974 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (5,428) and Delhi (4,549).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 29,453 are active cases while 11,706 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The third phase of the lockdown begins on May 4, with some easing of restrictions, particularly in the orange and green zones.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on May 3, said India had conducted over one million RT-PCR tests.

Screen Shot 2020-05-04 at 8.54.15 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33320
2Andhra Pradesh158348833
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam43321
5Bihar5031254
6Chandigarh94190
7Chhattisgarh57360
8Delhi4549136264
9Goa770
10Gujarat54281042290
11Haryana4422455
12Himachal Pradesh40341
13Jammu and Kashmir7012878
14Jharkhand115223
15Karnataka61429325
16Kerala5004014
17Ladakh41170
18Madhya Pradesh2846798156
19Maharashtra129742115548
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha162561
24Puducherry850
25Punjab110211721
26Rajasthan2886135671
27Tamil Nadu3023137930
28Telengana108249029
29Tripura1620
30Uttarakhand60390
31Uttar Pradesh264575443
32West Bengal96315135
Total number of confirmed cases in India42533*117071373
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

