Last Updated : May 31, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 31: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 65,000

With 65,168 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 1,82,143 cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,164 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 89,995 are active cases while 86,984 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh12202289603569
3Arunachal Pradesh3104
4Assam101816341185
5Bihar19981618203636
6Chandigarh961894289
7Chhattisgarh3441021447
8Dadra Nagar Haveli2002
9Delhi10058807541618549
10Goa2941070
11Gujarat61069230100716343
12Haryana932971201923
13Himachal Pradesh1971115313
14Jammu and Kashmir1405908282341
15Jharkhand3022565563
16Karnataka1877997482922
17Kerala62457591208
18Ladakh3143074
19Madhya Pradesh310444443437891
20Maharashtra3489028081219765168
21Manipur548062
22Meghalaya1412127
23Mizoram0101
24Nagaland360036
25Odisha762105071819
26Puducherry3714051
27Punjab2221967442233
28Rajasthan268557391938617
29Sikkim1001
30Tamil Nadu90241200016021184
31Telengana10101412772499
32Tripura961720268
33Uttarakhand6421025749
34Uttar Pradesh283444102017445
35West Bengal285119703095130
Cases being reassigned to states
54915491
Total#89995869845164182143
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 60.5 lakh infections and over 3.69 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

First Published on May 31, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

