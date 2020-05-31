Coronavirus state-wise tally May 31: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 65,000

India has recorded 1,82,143 cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,164 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 89,995 are active cases while 86,984 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 65,168 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1220 2289 60 3569 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 4 Assam 1018 163 4 1185 5 Bihar 1998 1618 20 3636 6 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 7 Chhattisgarh 344 102 1 447 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 9 Delhi 10058 8075 416 18549 10 Goa 29 41 0 70 11 Gujarat 6106 9230 1007 16343 12 Haryana 932 971 20 1923 13 Himachal Pradesh 197 111 5 313 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1405 908 28 2341 15 Jharkhand 302 256 5 563 16 Karnataka 1877 997 48 2922 17 Kerala 624 575 9 1208 18 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 3104 4444 343 7891 20 Maharashtra 34890 28081 2197 65168 21 Manipur 54 8 0 62 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 36 0 0 36 25 Odisha 762 1050 7 1819 26 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 27 Punjab 222 1967 44 2233 28 Rajasthan 2685 5739 193 8617 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 9024 12000 160 21184 31 Telengana 1010 1412 77 2499 32 Tripura 96 172 0 268 33 Uttarakhand 642 102 5 749 34 Uttar Pradesh 2834 4410 201 7445 35 West Bengal 2851 1970 309 5130 Cases being reassigned to states 5491 5491 Total# 89995 86984 5164 182143 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 60.5 lakh infections and over 3.69 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

