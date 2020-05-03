Coronavirus state-wise tally May 3: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 12,000

India has recorded 39,980 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,301 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 28,046 are active cases while 10,633 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 12,296 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,054) and Delhi (4,122).

Sr. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 481 107 4 6 Chandigarh 88 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 8 Delhi 4122 1256 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5054 896 262 11 Haryana 360 227 4 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 33 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 666 254 8 14 Jharkhand 115 22 3 15 Karnataka 601 271 25 16 Kerala 499 400 4 17 Ladakh 22 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2846 624 151 19 Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 157 56 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 772 112 20 26 Rajasthan 2770 1121 65 27 Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 28 Telengana 1063 458 28 29 Tripura 4 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 59 39 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2487 689 43 32 West Bengal 922 151 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 39980* 10633 1301

Globally, nearly 34.2 lakh infections and over 2.43 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.