App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 3: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 12,000

With 12,296 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,054) and Delhi (4,122).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded 39,980 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,301 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 28,046 are active cases while 10,633 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 12,296 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,054) and Delhi (4,122).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
Sr. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33160
2Andhra Pradesh152544133
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam43321
5Bihar4811074
6Chandigarh88170
7Chhattisgarh43360
8Delhi4122125664
9Goa770
10Gujarat5054896262
11Haryana3602274
12Himachal Pradesh40331
13Jammu and Kashmir6662548
14Jharkhand115223
15Karnataka60127125
16Kerala4994004
17Ladakh22170
18Madhya Pradesh2846624151
19Maharashtra122962000521
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha157561
24Puducherry850
25Punjab77211220
26Rajasthan2770112165
27Tamil Nadu2757134129
28Telengana106345828
29Tripura420
30Uttarakhand59390
31Uttar Pradesh248768943
32West Bengal92215133
Total number of confirmed cases in India39980*106331301

Globally, nearly 34.2 lakh infections and over 2.43 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 3, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

Coronavirus impact | Nine lakh people undertook virtual tour of Patna zoo in a week: Official

Coronavirus impact | Nine lakh people undertook virtual tour of Patna zoo in a week: Official

More people hit China roads in first major holiday since coronavirus easing

More people hit China roads in first major holiday since coronavirus easing

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.