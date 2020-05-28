Coronavirus state-wise tally May 28: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 1,000

India has recorded 1,58,333 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,531 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 86,110 are active cases while 67,692 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With nearly 57,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (18,545), Delhi (15,257) and Gujarat (15,195).

Domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata will resume on May 28, as the city begins recovering from Cyclone Amphan.

The Centre may extend the nationwide lockdown till June 15, News18 reported. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends after May 31.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2057 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 4 Assam 781 87 4 5 Bihar 3061 1083 15 6 Chandigarh 279 187 4 7 Chhattisgarh 369 83 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 15257 7264 303 10 Goa 68 37 0 11 Gujarat 15195 7549 938 12 Haryana 1381 838 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 273 70 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1921 854 26 15 Jharkhand 448 185 4 16 Karnataka 2418 781 47 17 Kerala 1004 552 7 18 Ladakh 53 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7261 3927 313 20 Maharashtra 56948 17918 1897 21 Manipur 44 4 0 22 Meghalaya 20 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 4 0 0 25 Odisha 1593 733 7 26 Puducherry 46 12 0 27 Punjab 2139 1918 40 28 Rajasthan 7703 4457 173 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 18545 9909 133 31 Telangana 2098 1284 63 32 Tripura 230 165 0 33 Uttarakhand 469 79 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 6991 3991 182 35 West Bengal 4192 1578 289 Cases being reassigned to states 4332 Total# 158333 67692 4531 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities ) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 57 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

