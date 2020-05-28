Coronavirus state-wise tally May 28: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 1,000

With nearly 57,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (18,545), Delhi (15,257) and Gujarat (15,195).
India has recorded 1,58,333 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,531 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 86,110 are active cases while 67,692 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata will resume on May 28, as the city begins recovering from Cyclone Amphan.
The Centre may extend the nationwide lockdown till June 15, News18 reported. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends after May 31.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3171
|2057
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|781
|87
|4
|5
|Bihar
|3061
|1083
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|279
|187
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|369
|83
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|15257
|7264
|303
|10
|Goa
|68
|37
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|15195
|7549
|938
|12
|Haryana
|1381
|838
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|273
|70
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1921
|854
|26
|15
|Jharkhand
|448
|185
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2418
|781
|47
|17
|Kerala
|1004
|552
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7261
|3927
|313
|20
|Maharashtra
|56948
|17918
|1897
|21
|Manipur
|44
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|20
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1593
|733
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|46
|12
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2139
|1918
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|7703
|4457
|173
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18545
|9909
|133
|31
|Telangana
|2098
|1284
|63
|32
|Tripura
|230
|165
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|469
|79
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6991
|3991
|182
|35
|West Bengal
|4192
|1578
|289
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4332
|Total#
|158333
|67692
|4531
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities )
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 57 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
