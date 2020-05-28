App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 28: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 1,000

With nearly 57,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (18,545), Delhi (15,257) and Gujarat (15,195).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 1,58,333 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,531 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 86,110 are active cases while 67,692 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh3171205758
3Arunachal Pradesh210
4Assam781874
5Bihar3061108315
6Chandigarh2791874
7Chhattisgarh369830
8Dadra Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi152577264303
10Goa68370
11Gujarat151957549938
12Haryana138183818
13Himachal Pradesh273705
14Jammu and Kashmir192185426
15Jharkhand4481854
16Karnataka241878147
17Kerala10045527
18Ladakh53430
19Madhya Pradesh72613927313
20Maharashtra56948179181897
21Manipur4440
22Meghalaya20121
23Mizoram110
24Nagaland400
25Odisha15937337
26Puducherry46120
27Punjab2139191840
28Rajasthan77034457173
29Sikkim100
30Tamil Nadu185459909133
31Telangana2098128463
32Tripura2301650
33Uttarakhand469794
34Uttar Pradesh69913991182
35West Bengal41921578289
Cases being reassigned to states4332
Total#158333676924531
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities )
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 57 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 28, 2020 09:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

