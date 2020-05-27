Coronavirus state-wise tally May 27: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 15,000

India has recorded over 1.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,337 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 83,004 are active cases while 64,425 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 54,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,728), Gujarat (14,821) and Delhi (14,465).

The COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.87 percent, the lowest among the worst-affected countries, the health ministry said on May 26.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2009 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 4 Assam 616 62 4 5 Bihar 2983 900 13 6 Chandigarh 266 187 4 7 Chhattisgarh 361 79 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 14465 7223 288 10 Goa 67 28 0 11 Gujarat 14821 7139 915 12 Haryana 1305 824 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 247 67 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1759 833 24 15 Jharkhand 426 175 4 16 Karnataka 2283 748 44 17 Kerala 963 542 6 18 Ladakh 53 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7024 3689 305 20 Maharashtra 54758 16954 1792 21 Manipur 39 4 0 22 Meghalaya 15 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 4 0 0 25 Odisha 1517 733 7 26 Puducherry 46 12 0 27 Punjab 2106 1918 40 28 Rajasthan 7536 4171 170 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 17728 9342 127 31 Telangana 1991 1284 57 32 Tripura 207 165 0 33 Uttarakhand 401 64 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 6548 3698 170 35 West Bengal 4009 1486 283 Cases being reassigned to states 4013 Total# 151767 64426 4337 *(Including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 55.8 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

