Coronavirus state-wise tally May 27: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 15,000

With 54,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,728), Gujarat (14,821) and Delhi (14,465).
India has recorded over 1.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,337 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 83,004 are active cases while 64,425 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.87 percent, the lowest among the worst-affected countries, the health ministry said on May 26.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3171
|2009
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|616
|62
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2983
|900
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|266
|187
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|361
|79
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|14465
|7223
|288
|10
|Goa
|67
|28
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|14821
|7139
|915
|12
|Haryana
|1305
|824
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|247
|67
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1759
|833
|24
|15
|Jharkhand
|426
|175
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2283
|748
|44
|17
|Kerala
|963
|542
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7024
|3689
|305
|20
|Maharashtra
|54758
|16954
|1792
|21
|Manipur
|39
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|15
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1517
|733
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|46
|12
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2106
|1918
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|7536
|4171
|170
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17728
|9342
|127
|31
|Telangana
|1991
|1284
|57
|32
|Tripura
|207
|165
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|401
|64
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6548
|3698
|170
|35
|West Bengal
|4009
|1486
|283
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4013
|Total#
|151767
|64426
|4337
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 55.8 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
