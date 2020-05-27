App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 27: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 15,000

With 54,758 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,728), Gujarat (14,821) and Delhi (14,465).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,337 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 83,004 are active cases while 64,425 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.87 percent, the lowest among the worst-affected countries, the health ministry said on May 26.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh3171200957
3Arunachal Pradesh210
4Assam616624
5Bihar298390013
6Chandigarh2661874
7Chhattisgarh361790
8Dadra Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi144657223288
10Goa67280
11Gujarat148217139915
12Haryana130582417
13Himachal Pradesh247675
14Jammu and Kashmir175983324
15Jharkhand4261754
16Karnataka228374844
17Kerala9635426
18Ladakh53430
19Madhya Pradesh70243689305
20Maharashtra54758169541792
21Manipur3940
22Meghalaya15121
23Mizoram110
24Nagaland400
25Odisha15177337
26Puducherry46120
27Punjab2106191840
28Rajasthan75364171170
29Sikkim100
30Tamil Nadu177289342127
31Telangana1991128457
32Tripura2071650
33Uttarakhand401644
34Uttar Pradesh65483698170
35West Bengal40091486283
Cases being reassigned to states4013
Total#151767644264337
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 55.8 lakh infections and more than 3.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:28 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

