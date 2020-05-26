Coronavirus state-wise tally May 26: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 17,000

India has recorded 145,380 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,167 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 80,722 are active cases while 60,490 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 52,667 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,082), Gujarat (14,460) and Delhi (14,053).

Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after two months amid some chaos, with many last-minute cancellations. Over 500 flights operated and over 39,000 passengers were flown.

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in Hamirpur and Solan districts till June 30.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3110 1896 56 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 4 Assam 526 62 4 5 Bihar 2730 749 13 6 Chandigarh 238 186 3 7 Chhattisgarh 291 72 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 14053 6771 276 10 Goa 67 19 0 11 Gujarat 14460 6636 888 12 Haryana 1184 765 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 223 67 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1668 809 23 15 Jharkhand 377 148 4 16 Karnataka 2182 705 44 17 Kerala 896 532 5 18 Ladakh 52 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6859 3571 300 20 Maharashtra 52667 15786 1695 21 Manipur 39 4 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 3 0 0 25 Odisha 1438 649 7 26 Puducherry 41 12 0 27 Punjab 2060 1898 40 28 Rajasthan 7300 3951 167 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 17082 8731 118 31 Telangana 1920 1164 56 32 Tripura 194 165 0 33 Uttarakhand 349 58 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 6532 3581 165 35 West Bengal 3816 1414 278 Cases being reassigned to states 2970 Total# 145380 60491 4167 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 55 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.



