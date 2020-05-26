App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 26: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 17,000

With 52,667 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,082), Gujarat (14,460 ) and Delhi (14,053).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 145,380 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,167 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 80,722 are active cases while 60,490 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic



Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after two months amid some chaos, with many last-minute cancellations. Over 500 flights operated and over 39,000 passengers were flown.

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in Hamirpur and Solan districts till June 30.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 9.11.59 AM
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh3110189656
3Arunachal Pradesh210
4Assam526624
5Bihar273074913
6Chandigarh2381863
7Chhattisgarh291720
8Dadra Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi140536771276
10Goa67190
11Gujarat144606636888
12Haryana118476516
13Himachal Pradesh223675
14Jammu and Kashmir166880923
15Jharkhand3771484
16Karnataka218270544
17Kerala8965325
18Ladakh52430
19Madhya Pradesh68593571300
20Maharashtra52667157861695
21Manipur3940
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Nagaland300
25Odisha14386497
26Puducherry41120
27Punjab2060189840
28Rajasthan73003951167
29Sikkim100
30Tamil Nadu170828731118
31Telangana1920116456
32Tripura1941650
33Uttarakhand349583
34Uttar Pradesh65323581165
35West Bengal38161414278
Cases being reassigned to states2970
Total#145380604914167
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 55 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:35 am

