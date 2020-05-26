Coronavirus state-wise tally May 26: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 17,000

With 52,667 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,082), Gujarat (14,460 ) and Delhi (14,053).
India has recorded 145,380 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,167 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 80,722 are active cases while 60,490 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after two months amid some chaos, with many last-minute cancellations. Over 500 flights operated and over 39,000 passengers were flown.
The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in Hamirpur and Solan districts till June 30.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3110
|1896
|56
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|526
|62
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2730
|749
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|186
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|291
|72
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|14053
|6771
|276
|10
|Goa
|67
|19
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|14460
|6636
|888
|12
|Haryana
|1184
|765
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|223
|67
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1668
|809
|23
|15
|Jharkhand
|377
|148
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2182
|705
|44
|17
|Kerala
|896
|532
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6859
|3571
|300
|20
|Maharashtra
|52667
|15786
|1695
|21
|Manipur
|39
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|3
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1438
|649
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|41
|12
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2060
|1898
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|7300
|3951
|167
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17082
|8731
|118
|31
|Telangana
|1920
|1164
|56
|32
|Tripura
|194
|165
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|349
|58
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6532
|3581
|165
|35
|West Bengal
|3816
|1414
|278
|Cases being reassigned to states
|2970
|Total#
|145380
|60491
|4167
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 55 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
