App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 25: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 50,000-mark

With 50,231 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 138,845 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,021 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 77,103 are active cases while 57,721 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 50,231 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2823185656
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam378554
5Bihar258770213
6Chandigarh2381863
7Chhattisgarh252670
8Dadra Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi134186540261
10Goa66190
11Gujarat140566412858
12Haryana118476516
13Himachal Pradesh203633
14Jammu and Kashmir162180921
15Jharkhand3701484
16Karnataka208965442
17Kerala8475214
18Ladakh52430
19Madhya Pradesh66653408290
20Maharashtra50231146001635
21Manipur3240
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha13365507
25Puducherry41120
26Punjab2060189840
27Rajasthan70283848163
28Sikkim100
29Tamil Nadu162778324111
30Telengana1854109053
31Tripura1911650
32Uttarakhand317583
33Uttar Pradesh62683538161
34West Bengal36671339272
Cases being reassigned to states
2642
 Total#138845577214021
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 54 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 09:24 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.