Coronavirus state-wise tally May 25: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 50,000-mark

With 50,231 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).
India has recorded 138,845 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,021 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 77,103 are active cases while 57,721 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2823
|1856
|56
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|378
|55
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2587
|702
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|186
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|252
|67
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|13418
|6540
|261
|10
|Goa
|66
|19
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|14056
|6412
|858
|12
|Haryana
|1184
|765
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|63
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1621
|809
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|370
|148
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2089
|654
|42
|17
|Kerala
|847
|521
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6665
|3408
|290
|20
|Maharashtra
|50231
|14600
|1635
|21
|Manipur
|32
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1336
|550
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|41
|12
|0
|26
|Punjab
|2060
|1898
|40
|27
|Rajasthan
|7028
|3848
|163
|28
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|16277
|8324
|111
|30
|Telengana
|1854
|1090
|53
|31
|Tripura
|191
|165
|0
|32
|Uttarakhand
|317
|58
|3
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|6268
|3538
|161
|34
|West Bengal
|3667
|1339
|272
Cases being reassigned to states
|2642
|Total#
|138845
|57721
|4021
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
Globally, nearly 54 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
