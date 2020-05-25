Coronavirus state-wise tally May 25: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 50,000-mark

India has recorded 138,845 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,021 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 77,103 are active cases while 57,721 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 50,231 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277) and Gujarat (14,056).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2823 1856 56 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 378 55 4 5 Bihar 2587 702 13 6 Chandigarh 238 186 3 7 Chhattisgarh 252 67 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 13418 6540 261 10 Goa 66 19 0 11 Gujarat 14056 6412 858 12 Haryana 1184 765 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 203 63 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1621 809 21 15 Jharkhand 370 148 4 16 Karnataka 2089 654 42 17 Kerala 847 521 4 18 Ladakh 52 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6665 3408 290 20 Maharashtra 50231 14600 1635 21 Manipur 32 4 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1336 550 7 25 Puducherry 41 12 0 26 Punjab 2060 1898 40 27 Rajasthan 7028 3848 163 28 Sikkim 1 0 0 29 Tamil Nadu 16277 8324 111 30 Telengana 1854 1090 53 31 Tripura 191 165 0 32 Uttarakhand 317 58 3 33 Uttar Pradesh 6268 3538 161 34 West Bengal 3667 1339 272 Cases being reassigned to states 2642 Total# 138845 57721 4021 *(Including foreign nationals) **(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 54 lakh infections and over 3.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

