Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

With 47,190 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512) and Gujarat (13,664).
India has recorded 1,31,868 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 73,560 are active cases while 54,441 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2757
|1809
|56
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|329
|55
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2380
|653
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|225
|179
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|214
|64
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|12910
|6267
|231
|10
|Goa
|55
|16
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|13664
|6169
|829
|12
|Haryana
|1131
|750
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|185
|61
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1569
|774
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|350
|141
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|1959
|608
|42
|17
|Kerala
|795
|515
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|49
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6371
|3267
|281
|20
|Maharashtra
|47190
|13404
|1577
|21
|Manipur
|29
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1269
|497
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|26
|10
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2045
|1870
|39
|27
|Rajasthan
|6742
|3786
|160
|28
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Tamil Nadu
|15512
|7491
|103
|30
|Telengana
|1813
|1065
|49
|31
|Tripura
|189
|153
|0
|32
|Uttarakhand
|244
|56
|2
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|6017
|3406
|155
|34
|West Bengal
|3459
|1281
|269
Cases being reassigned to states
|2338
|Total#
|131868
|54441
|3867
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
Globally, nearly 53 lakh infections and over 3.42 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
