Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

India has recorded 1,31,868 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 73,560 are active cases while 54,441 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 47,190 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512) and Gujarat (13,664).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2757 1809 56 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 329 55 4 5 Bihar 2380 653 11 6 Chandigarh 225 179 3 7 Chhattisgarh 214 64 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 12910 6267 231 10 Goa 55 16 0 11 Gujarat 13664 6169 829 12 Haryana 1131 750 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 185 61 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1569 774 21 15 Jharkhand 350 141 4 16 Karnataka 1959 608 42 17 Kerala 795 515 4 18 Ladakh 49 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6371 3267 281 20 Maharashtra 47190 13404 1577 21 Manipur 29 4 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1269 497 7 25 Puducherry 26 10 0# 26 Punjab 2045 1870 39 27 Rajasthan 6742 3786 160 28 Sikkim 1 0 0 29 Tamil Nadu 15512 7491 103 30 Telengana 1813 1065 49 31 Tripura 189 153 0 32 Uttarakhand 244 56 2 33 Uttar Pradesh 6017 3406 155 34 West Bengal 3459 1281 269 Cases being reassigned to states 2338 Total# 131868 54441 3867 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 53 lakh infections and over 3.42 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic



