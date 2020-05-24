App
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

With 47,190 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512) and Gujarat (13,664).

India has recorded 1,31,868 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 73,560 are active cases while 54,441 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2757180956
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam329554
5Bihar238065311
6Chandigarh2251793
7Chhattisgarh214640
8Dadar Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi129106267231
10Goa55160
11Gujarat136646169829
12Haryana113175016
13Himachal Pradesh185613
14Jammu and Kashmir156977421
15Jharkhand3501414
16Karnataka195960842
17Kerala7955154
18Ladakh49430
19Madhya Pradesh63713267281
20Maharashtra47190134041577
21Manipur2940
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha12694977
25Puducherry26100#
26Punjab2045187039
27Rajasthan67423786160
28Sikkim100
29Tamil Nadu155127491103
30Telengana1813106549
31Tripura1891530
32Uttarakhand244562
33Uttar Pradesh60173406155
34West Bengal34591281269
Cases being reassigned to states
2338
 Total#131868544413867
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)

Globally, nearly 53 lakh infections and over 3.42 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 24, 2020 09:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.