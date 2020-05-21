App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 6,000

With 39,297 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191), Gujarat (12,537) and Delhi (11,088).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1,12,359 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,435 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 39,297 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191), Gujarat (12,537) and Delhi (11,088).

Domestic flights will resume in a staggered manner from May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Indian Railways also said it will begin running 200 passenger trains from June 1.

For every positive COVID-19 test, more than 20 negative tests have been done, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on May 20.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2602164053
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam170484
5Bihar167457110
6Chandigarh202573
7Chhattisgarh115590
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi110885192176
10Goa5070
11Gujarat125375219749
12Haryana99364814
13Himachal Pradesh110543
14Jammu and Kashmir139067818
15Jharkhand2311273
16Karnataka146255641
17Kerala6665024
18Ladakh44430
19Madhya Pradesh57352733267
20Maharashtra39297103181390
21Manipur2520
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha10523076
25Puducherry1890#
26Punjab2005179438
27Rajasthan60153404147
28Tamil Nadu13191588287
29Telangana1661101540
30Tripura1731330
31Uttarakhand122531
32Uttar Pradesh51753066127
33West Bengal31031136253
Cases being reassigned to states1403
Total#112359453003435
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 50 lakh infections and more than 3.28 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 09:21 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.