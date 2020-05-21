Coronavirus state-wise tally May 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 6,000

India has recorded over 1,12,359 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,435 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 39,297 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191), Gujarat (12,537) and Delhi (11,088).

Domestic flights will resume in a staggered manner from May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Indian Railways also said it will begin running 200 passenger trains from June 1.

For every positive COVID-19 test, more than 20 negative tests have been done, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on May 20.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2602 1640 53 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 170 48 4 5 Bihar 1674 571 10 6 Chandigarh 202 57 3 7 Chhattisgarh 115 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 11088 5192 176 10 Goa 50 7 0 11 Gujarat 12537 5219 749 12 Haryana 993 648 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 110 54 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1390 678 18 15 Jharkhand 231 127 3 16 Karnataka 1462 556 41 17 Kerala 666 502 4 18 Ladakh 44 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 20 Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 21 Manipur 25 2 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1052 307 6 25 Puducherry 18 9 0# 26 Punjab 2005 1794 38 27 Rajasthan 6015 3404 147 28 Tamil Nadu 13191 5882 87 29 Telangana 1661 1015 40 30 Tripura 173 133 0 31 Uttarakhand 122 53 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 5175 3066 127 33 West Bengal 3103 1136 253 Cases being reassigned to states 1403 Total# 112359 45300 3435 *(Including foreign nationals) **(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 50 lakh infections and more than 3.28 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

