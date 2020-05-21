Coronavirus state-wise tally May 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 6,000

With 39,297 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,191), Gujarat (12,537) and Delhi (11,088).
India has recorded over 1,12,359 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,435 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Domestic flights will resume in a staggered manner from May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Indian Railways also said it will begin running 200 passenger trains from June 1.
For every positive COVID-19 test, more than 20 negative tests have been done, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on May 20.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2602
|1640
|53
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|170
|48
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1674
|571
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|202
|57
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|115
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|11088
|5192
|176
|10
|Goa
|50
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12537
|5219
|749
|12
|Haryana
|993
|648
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|110
|54
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1390
|678
|18
|15
|Jharkhand
|231
|127
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1462
|556
|41
|17
|Kerala
|666
|502
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5735
|2733
|267
|20
|Maharashtra
|39297
|10318
|1390
|21
|Manipur
|25
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1052
|307
|6
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2005
|1794
|38
|27
|Rajasthan
|6015
|3404
|147
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|13191
|5882
|87
|29
|Telangana
|1661
|1015
|40
|30
|Tripura
|173
|133
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|122
|53
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|5175
|3066
|127
|33
|West Bengal
|3103
|1136
|253
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1403
|Total#
|112359
|45300
|3435
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 50 lakh infections and more than 3.28 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
