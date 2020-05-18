Coronavirus state-wise tally May 18: Number of cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 11,000

India has recorded as many as 96,169 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus with 3,029 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 56,316 are active cases while 36,823 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 33,053 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054).

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31, with easing of restrictions across all zones except containment areas. States can label red, green and orange zones in accordance with the health ministry's guidelines.

Mall, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will remain closed across all zones. Stadiums and sports complexes are permitted to open but spectators are not allowed.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2407 1456 50 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 101 41 2 5 Bihar 1262 475 8 6 Chandigarh 191 51 3 7 Chhattisgarh 86 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 10054 4485 160 10 Goa 29 7 0 11 Gujarat 11379 4499 659 12 Haryana 910 562 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 80 44 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1183 575 13 15 Jharkhand 223 113 3 16 Karnataka 1147 509 37 17 Kerala 601 497 4 18 Ladakh 43 24 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4977 2403 248 20 Maharashtra 33053 7688 1198 21 Manipur 7 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 828 220 4 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1964 1366 35 27 Rajasthan 5202 2992 131 28 Tamil Nadu 11224 4172 78 29 Telangana 1551 992 34 30 Tripura 167 85 0 31 Uttarakhand 92 52 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4259 2441 104 33 West Bengal 2677 959 238 Cases being reassigned to states 410 Total number of confirmed cases in India 96169# 36824 3029 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 47.1 lakh infections and over 3.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

