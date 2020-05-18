App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 18: Number of cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 11,000

With 33,053 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded  as many as 96,169 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus with 3,029 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 56,316 are active cases while 36,823 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31, with easing of restrictions across all zones except containment areas. States can label red, green and orange zones in accordance with the health ministry's guidelines.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Mall, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will remain closed across all zones. Stadiums and sports complexes are permitted to open but spectators are not allowed.

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 9.22.02 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2407145650
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam101412
5Bihar12624758
6Chandigarh191513
7Chhattisgarh86590
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi100544485160
10Goa2970
11Gujarat113794499659
12Haryana91056214
13Himachal Pradesh80443
14Jammu and Kashmir118357513
15Jharkhand2231133
16Karnataka114750937
17Kerala6014974
18Ladakh43240
19Madhya Pradesh49772403248
20Maharashtra3305376881198
21Manipur720
22Meghalaya13111
23Mizoram110
24Odisha8282204
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab1964136635
27Rajasthan52022992131
28Tamil Nadu11224417278
29Telangana155199234
30Tripura167850
31Uttarakhand92521
32Uttar Pradesh42592441104
33West Bengal2677959238
Cases being reassigned to states410
Total number of confirmed cases in India96169#368243029
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 47.1 lakh infections and over 3.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:40 am

