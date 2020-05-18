Coronavirus state-wise tally May 18: Number of cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 11,000

With 33,053 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054).
India has recorded as many as 96,169 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus with 3,029 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 56,316 are active cases while 36,823 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31, with easing of restrictions across all zones except containment areas. States can label red, green and orange zones in accordance with the health ministry's guidelines.
Mall, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will remain closed across all zones. Stadiums and sports complexes are permitted to open but spectators are not allowed.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2407
|1456
|50
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|101
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1262
|475
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|51
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|86
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|160
|10
|Goa
|29
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|11379
|4499
|659
|12
|Haryana
|910
|562
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|80
|44
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1183
|575
|13
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|113
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1147
|509
|37
|17
|Kerala
|601
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|24
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4977
|2403
|248
|20
|Maharashtra
|33053
|7688
|1198
|21
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|828
|220
|4
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1964
|1366
|35
|27
|Rajasthan
|5202
|2992
|131
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|11224
|4172
|78
|29
|Telangana
|1551
|992
|34
|30
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|92
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4259
|2441
|104
|33
|West Bengal
|2677
|959
|238
|Cases being reassigned to states
|410
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|96169#
|36824
|3029
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 47.1 lakh infections and over 3.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Date: May 19