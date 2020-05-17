Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

With 30,706 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585).
India has recorded 90,927 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,872 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 53,946 are active cases while 34,109 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce extension and details of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also likely to announce the fifth trance of the COVID-19 economic relief package on May 17.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2355
|1353
|49
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|92
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1179
|453
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|51
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|67
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|9333
|3926
|129
|10
|Goa
|17
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|10988
|4308
|625
|12
|Haryana
|887
|514
|13
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|78
|43
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1121
|542
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|217
|113
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1092
|496
|36
|17
|Kerala
|587
|495
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4789
|2315
|243
|20
|Maharashtra
|30706
|7088
|1135
|21
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|737
|196
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1946
|1257
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4960
|2839
|126
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|10585
|3538
|74
|29
|Telengana
|1509
|971
|34
|30
|Tripura
|167
|64
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|88
|51
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4258
|2441
|104
|33
|West Bengal
|2576
|872
|232
Cases being reassigned to states
|290
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|90927#
|34109
|2872
