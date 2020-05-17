Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

India has recorded 90,927 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,872 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 53,946 are active cases while 34,109 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 30,706 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce extension and details of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also likely to announce the fifth trance of the COVID-19 economic relief package on May 17.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2355 1353 49 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 92 41 2 5 Bihar 1179 453 7 6 Chandigarh 191 51 3 7 Chhattisgarh 67 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 9333 3926 129 10 Goa 17 7 0 11 Gujarat 10988 4308 625 12 Haryana 887 514 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 43 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1121 542 12 15 Jharkhand 217 113 3 16 Karnataka 1092 496 36 17 Kerala 587 495 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4789 2315 243 20 Maharashtra 30706 7088 1135 21 Manipur 7 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 737 196 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1946 1257 32 27 Rajasthan 4960 2839 126 28 Tamil Nadu 10585 3538 74 29 Telengana 1509 971 34 30 Tripura 167 64 0 31 Uttarakhand 88 51 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4258 2441 104 33 West Bengal 2576 872 232 Cases being reassigned to states 290 Total number of confirmed cases in India 90927# 34109 2872

Globally, nearly 46.3 lakh infections and over 3.11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.