App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

With 30,706 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 90,927 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,872 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 53,946 are active cases while 34,109 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 30,706 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce extension and details of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also likely to announce the fifth trance of the COVID-19 economic relief package on May 17.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2355135349
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam92412
5Bihar11794537
6Chandigarh191513
7Chhattisgarh67560
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi93333926129
10Goa1770
11Gujarat109884308625
12Haryana88751413
13Himachal Pradesh78433
14Jammu and Kashmir112154212
15Jharkhand2171133
16Karnataka109249636
17Kerala5874954
18Ladakh43220
19Madhya Pradesh47892315243
20Maharashtra3070670881135
21Manipur720
22Meghalaya13111
23Mizoram110
24Odisha7371963
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab1946125732
27Rajasthan49602839126
28Tamil Nadu10585353874
29Telengana150997134
30Tripura167640
31Uttarakhand88511
32Uttar Pradesh42582441104
33West Bengal2576872232
Cases being reassigned to states
290
Total number of confirmed cases in India90927#341092872

Globally, nearly 46.3 lakh infections and over 3.11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 09:33 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Finance Minister announces decriminalisation of defaults under Companies Act

Finance Minister announces decriminalisation of defaults under Companies Act

Centre to increase expenditure on public health: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Centre to increase expenditure on public health: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman says threshold for default under IBC norms raised to Rs I crore

FM Sitharaman says threshold for default under IBC norms raised to Rs I crore

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.