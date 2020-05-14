Coronavirus state-wise tally May 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 9,000

India has recorded 78,003 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,549 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 49,219 are active cases while 26,235 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With 25,922 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (9,267), Tamil Nadu (9,227) and Delhi (7,998).

Mumbai's Dharavi area, considered Asia's largest slum, has reported over 1,000 cases, with 66 fresh cases on May 13.

In Tamil Nadu, over 35 percent of the cases have been linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market, The Indian Express has reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 provided further details about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2137 1142 47 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 80 39 2 5 Bihar 940 388 7 6 Chandigarh 187 28 3 7 Chhattisgarh 59 55 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7998 2858 106 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 9267 3562 566 12 Haryana 793 418 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 66 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 971 466 11 15 Jharkhand 173 79 3 16 Karnataka 959 451 33 17 Kerala 534 490 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4173 2004 232 20 Maharashtra 25922 5547 975 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 538 143 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1924 200 32 27 Rajasthan 4328 2459 121 28 Tamil Nadu 9227 2176 64 29 Telengana 1367 940 34 30 Tripura 155 16 0 31 Uttarakhand 72 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3729 1902 83 33 West Bengal 2290 702 207 Total number of confirmed cases in India 78003# 26235 2549 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 43.4 lakh infections and nearly 2.96 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy