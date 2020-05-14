App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 9,000

With 25,922 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (9,267), Tamil Nadu (9,227) and Delhi (7,998).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded 78,003 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,549 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 49,219 are active cases while 26,235 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai's Dharavi area, considered Asia's largest slum, has reported over 1,000 cases, with 66 fresh cases on May 13.

In Tamil Nadu, over 35 percent of the cases have been linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market, The Indian Express has reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 provided further details about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2137114247
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam80392
5Bihar9403887
6Chandigarh187283
7Chhattisgarh59550
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi79982858106
10Goa770
11Gujarat92673562566
12Haryana79341811
13Himachal Pradesh66392
14Jammu and Kashmir97146611
15Jharkhand173793
16Karnataka95945133
17Kerala5344904
18Ladakh43220
19Madhya Pradesh41732004232
20Maharashtra259225547975
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha5381433
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab192420032
27Rajasthan43282459121
28Tamil Nadu9227217664
29Telengana136794034
30Tripura155160
31Uttarakhand72461
32Uttar Pradesh3729190283
33West Bengal2290702207
Total number of confirmed cases in India78003#262352549
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, over 43.4 lakh infections and nearly 2.96 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

