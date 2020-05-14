Coronavirus state-wise tally May 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu cross 9,000

With 25,922 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (9,267), Tamil Nadu (9,227) and Delhi (7,998).
India has recorded 78,003 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,549 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 49,219 are active cases while 26,235 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Mumbai's Dharavi area, considered Asia's largest slum, has reported over 1,000 cases, with 66 fresh cases on May 13.
In Tamil Nadu, over 35 percent of the cases have been linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market, The Indian Express has reported.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 provided further details about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2137
|1142
|47
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|80
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|940
|388
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|55
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7998
|2858
|106
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9267
|3562
|566
|12
|Haryana
|793
|418
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|66
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|971
|466
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|173
|79
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|959
|451
|33
|17
|Kerala
|534
|490
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4173
|2004
|232
|20
|Maharashtra
|25922
|5547
|975
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|538
|143
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1924
|200
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4328
|2459
|121
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9227
|2176
|64
|29
|Telengana
|1367
|940
|34
|30
|Tripura
|155
|16
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|72
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3729
|1902
|83
|33
|West Bengal
|2290
|702
|207
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|78003#
|26235
|2549
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 43.4 lakh infections and nearly 2.96 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
