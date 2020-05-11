App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 11: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 7,000

With 22,171 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,194), Tamil Nadu (7,204) and Delhi (6,923).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 67,152 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,206 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 44,029 are active cases while 20,917 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers at 3.00 pm on May 11. This will be the fifth such interaction since the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has developed India's first indigenously made antibody detection kit for COVID-19.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh198092545
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam63342
5Bihar6963656
6Chandigarh169242
7Chhattisgarh59490
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi6923206973
10Goa770
11Gujarat81942545493
12Haryana70330010
13Himachal Pradesh55392
14Jammu and Kashmir8613839
15Jharkhand157783
16Karnataka84842431
17Kerala5124894
18Ladakh42210
19Madhya Pradesh36141676215
20Maharashtra221714199832
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha377683
25Puducherry960
26Punjab182316631
27Rajasthan38142176107
28Tamil Nadu7204195947
29Telangana119675030
30Tripura15020
31Uttarakhand68461
32Uttar Pradesh3467165374
33West Bengal1939417185
Total number of confirmed cases in India67152*209172206
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 41 lakh infections and over 2.82 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:14 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

