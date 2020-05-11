Coronavirus state-wise tally May 11: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 7,000

India has recorded 67,152 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,206 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 44,029 are active cases while 20,917 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 22,171 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,194), Tamil Nadu (7,204) and Delhi (6,923).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers at 3.00 pm on May 11. This will be the fifth such interaction since the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has developed India's first indigenously made antibody detection kit for COVID-19.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1980 925 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 63 34 2 5 Bihar 696 365 6 6 Chandigarh 169 24 2 7 Chhattisgarh 59 49 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6923 2069 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8194 2545 493 12 Haryana 703 300 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 55 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 861 383 9 15 Jharkhand 157 78 3 16 Karnataka 848 424 31 17 Kerala 512 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 20 Maharashtra 22171 4199 832 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 377 68 3 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1823 166 31 27 Rajasthan 3814 2176 107 28 Tamil Nadu 7204 1959 47 29 Telangana 1196 750 30 30 Tripura 150 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3467 1653 74 33 West Bengal 1939 417 185 Total number of confirmed cases in India 67152* 20917 2206 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 41 lakh infections and over 2.82 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

