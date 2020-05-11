Coronavirus state-wise tally May 11: Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu cross 7,000

With 22,171 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (8,194), Tamil Nadu (7,204) and Delhi (6,923).
India has recorded 67,152 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,206 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 44,029 are active cases while 20,917 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers at 3.00 pm on May 11. This will be the fifth such interaction since the novel coronavirus pandemic started.
The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has developed India's first indigenously made antibody detection kit for COVID-19.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1980
|925
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|63
|34
|2
|5
|Bihar
|696
|365
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|169
|24
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|49
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6923
|2069
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8194
|2545
|493
|12
|Haryana
|703
|300
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|861
|383
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|157
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|848
|424
|31
|17
|Kerala
|512
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|20
|Maharashtra
|22171
|4199
|832
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|377
|68
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1823
|166
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3814
|2176
|107
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|7204
|1959
|47
|29
|Telangana
|1196
|750
|30
|30
|Tripura
|150
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3467
|1653
|74
|33
|West Bengal
|1939
|417
|185
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|67152*
|20917
|2206
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 41 lakh infections and over 2.82 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
