Coronavirus state-wise tally June 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 20,000

India has recorded over 2.56 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,135 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,25,381 are active cases while 1,24,095 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).

Malls, restaurants, hotels and places of religious worship will reopen in several states from June 8, with some restrictions.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1951 2682 75 4708 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 4 Assam 1946 615 4 2565 5 Bihar 2578 2480 30 5088 6 Chandigarh 36 273 5 314 7 Chhattisgarh 786 283 4 1073 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 18 2 0 20 9 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 10 Goa 235 65 0 300 11 Gujarat 5186 13635 1249 20070 12 Haryana 2286 2134 28 4448 13 Himachal Pradesh 184 224 5 413 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2830 1216 41 4087 15 Jharkhand 602 490 7 1099 16 Karnataka 3259 2132 61 5452 17 Kerala 1096 803 15 1914 18 Ladakh 52 50 1 103 19 Madhya Pradesh 2658 6331 412 9401 20 Maharashtra 43601 39314 3060 85975 21 Manipur 120 52 0 172 22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 23 Mizoram 33 1 0 34 24 Nagaland 110 8 0 118 25 Odisha 953 1894 9 2856 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 451 2106 51 2608 28 Rajasthan 2718 7641 240 10599 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 14399 16999 269 31667 31 Telengana 1747 1710 123 3580 32 Tripura 608 192 0 800 33 Uttarakhand 814 528 13 1355 34 Uttar Pradesh 4076 6185 275 10536 35 West Bengal 4488 3303 396 8187 Cases being reassigned to states 9189 9189 Total# 125381 124095 7135 256611 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 70 lakh infections and more than 4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy