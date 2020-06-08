App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 20,000

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 2.56 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,135 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,25,381 are active cases while 1,24,095 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Malls, restaurants, hotels and places of religious worship will reopen in several states from June 8, with some restrictions.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh19512682754708
3Arunachal Pradesh501051
4Assam194661542565
5Bihar25782480305088
6Chandigarh362735314
7Chhattisgarh78628341073
8Dadra Nagar Haveli182020
9Delhi162291066476127654
10Goa235650300
11Gujarat518613635124920070
12Haryana22862134284448
13Himachal Pradesh1842245413
14Jammu and Kashmir28301216414087
15Jharkhand60249071099
16Karnataka32592132615452
17Kerala1096803151914
18Ladakh52501103
19Madhya Pradesh265863314129401
20Maharashtra4360139314306085975
21Manipur120520172
22Meghalaya2213136
23Mizoram331034
24Nagaland11080118
25Odisha953189492856
26Puducherry6336099
27Punjab4512106512608
28Rajasthan2718764124010599
29Sikkim7007
30Tamil Nadu143991699926931667
31Telengana174717101233580
32Tripura6081920800
33Uttarakhand814528131355
34Uttar Pradesh4076618527510536
35West Bengal448833033968187
Cases being reassigned to states91899189
Total#1253811240957135256611
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 70 lakh infections and more than 4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

