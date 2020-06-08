Coronavirus state-wise tally June 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 20,000

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).
India has recorded over 2.56 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,135 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,25,381 are active cases while 1,24,095 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).
Malls, restaurants, hotels and places of religious worship will reopen in several states from June 8, with some restrictions.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1951
|2682
|75
|4708
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|1
|0
|51
|4
|Assam
|1946
|615
|4
|2565
|5
|Bihar
|2578
|2480
|30
|5088
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|273
|5
|314
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|786
|283
|4
|1073
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|18
|2
|0
|20
|9
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|10
|Goa
|235
|65
|0
|300
|11
|Gujarat
|5186
|13635
|1249
|20070
|12
|Haryana
|2286
|2134
|28
|4448
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|224
|5
|413
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2830
|1216
|41
|4087
|15
|Jharkhand
|602
|490
|7
|1099
|16
|Karnataka
|3259
|2132
|61
|5452
|17
|Kerala
|1096
|803
|15
|1914
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|50
|1
|103
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2658
|6331
|412
|9401
|20
|Maharashtra
|43601
|39314
|3060
|85975
|21
|Manipur
|120
|52
|0
|172
|22
|Meghalaya
|22
|13
|1
|36
|23
|Mizoram
|33
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Nagaland
|110
|8
|0
|118
|25
|Odisha
|953
|1894
|9
|2856
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|451
|2106
|51
|2608
|28
|Rajasthan
|2718
|7641
|240
|10599
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14399
|16999
|269
|31667
|31
|Telengana
|1747
|1710
|123
|3580
|32
|Tripura
|608
|192
|0
|800
|33
|Uttarakhand
|814
|528
|13
|1355
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4076
|6185
|275
|10536
|35
|West Bengal
|4488
|3303
|396
|8187
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9189
|9189
|Total#
|125381
|124095
|7135
|256611
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 70 lakh infections and more than 4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.