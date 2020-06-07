Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

India has recorded 2.46 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,929 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1.2 lakh are active cases while 1.19 lakh have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 82,968 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (19,592).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1817 2620 73 4510 3 Arunachal Pradesh 46 1 0 47 4 Assam 1846 547 4 2397 5 Bihar 2460 2425 30 4915 6 Chandigarh 31 273 5 309 7 Chhattisgarh 653 266 4 923 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 18 1 0 19 9 Delhi 16229 10664 761 27654 10 Goa 202 65 0 267 11 Gujarat 5057 13316 1219 19592 12 Haryana 1794 2134 24 3952 13 Himachal Pradesh 201 194 5 400 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2302 1126 39 3467 15 Jharkhand 520 473 7 1000 16 Karnataka 3186 1968 59 5213 17 Kerala 1030 762 15 1807 18 Ladakh 50 48 1 99 19 Madhya Pradesh 2721 6108 399 9228 20 Maharashtra 42609 37390 2969 82968 21 Manipur 105 52 0 157 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 23 1 0 24 24 Nagaland 107 0 0 107 25 Odisha 1057 1716 8 2781 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 373 2092 50 2515 28 Rajasthan 2599 7501 231 10331 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 13506 16395 251 30152 31 Telengana 1663 1710 123 3496 32 Tripura 574 173 0 747 33 Uttarakhand 869 423 11 1303 34 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 35 West Bengal 4236 3119 383 7738 Cases being reassigned to states 8605 8605 Total# 120406 119293 6929 246628 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 68.9 lakh infections and over 3.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.