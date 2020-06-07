Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

With 82,968 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (19,592).
India has recorded 2.46 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,929 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1.2 lakh are active cases while 1.19 lakh have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
With 82,968 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (19,592).
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1817
|2620
|73
|4510
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|46
|1
|0
|47
|4
|Assam
|1846
|547
|4
|2397
|5
|Bihar
|2460
|2425
|30
|4915
|6
|Chandigarh
|31
|273
|5
|309
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|653
|266
|4
|923
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|18
|1
|0
|19
|9
|Delhi
|16229
|10664
|761
|27654
|10
|Goa
|202
|65
|0
|267
|11
|Gujarat
|5057
|13316
|1219
|19592
|12
|Haryana
|1794
|2134
|24
|3952
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|201
|194
|5
|400
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2302
|1126
|39
|3467
|15
|Jharkhand
|520
|473
|7
|1000
|16
|Karnataka
|3186
|1968
|59
|5213
|17
|Kerala
|1030
|762
|15
|1807
|18
|Ladakh
|50
|48
|1
|99
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2721
|6108
|399
|9228
|20
|Maharashtra
|42609
|37390
|2969
|82968
|21
|Manipur
|105
|52
|0
|157
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|23
|1
|0
|24
|24
|Nagaland
|107
|0
|0
|107
|25
|Odisha
|1057
|1716
|8
|2781
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|373
|2092
|50
|2515
|28
|Rajasthan
|2599
|7501
|231
|10331
|29
|Sikkim
|7
|0
|0
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|13506
|16395
|251
|30152
|31
|Telengana
|1663
|1710
|123
|3496
|32
|Tripura
|574
|173
|0
|747
|33
|Uttarakhand
|869
|423
|11
|1303
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|35
|West Bengal
|4236
|3119
|383
|7738
Cases being reassigned to states
|8605
|8605
|Total#
|120406
|119293
|6929
|246628
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 68.9 lakh infections and over 3.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic