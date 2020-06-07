App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

With 82,968 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (19,592).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 2.46 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,929 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1.2 lakh are active cases while 1.19 lakh have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh18172620734510
3Arunachal Pradesh461047
4Assam184654742397
5Bihar24602425304915
6Chandigarh312735309
7Chhattisgarh6532664923
8Dadra Nagar Haveli181019
9Delhi162291066476127654
10Goa202650267
11Gujarat505713316121919592
12Haryana17942134243952
13Himachal Pradesh2011945400
14Jammu and Kashmir23021126393467
15Jharkhand52047371000
16Karnataka31861968595213
17Kerala1030762151807
18Ladakh5048199
19Madhya Pradesh272161083999228
20Maharashtra4260937390296982968
21Manipur105520157
22Meghalaya1913133
23Mizoram231024
24Nagaland10700107
25Odisha1057171682781
26Puducherry6336099
27Punjab3732092502515
28Rajasthan2599750123110331
29Sikkim7007
30Tamil Nadu135061639525130152
31Telengana166317101233496
32Tripura5741730747
33Uttarakhand869423111303
34Uttar Pradesh382856482579733
35West Bengal423631193837738
Cases being reassigned to states
86058605
 Total#1204061192936929246628
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, nearly 68.9 lakh infections and over 3.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

