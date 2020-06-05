Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

India has recorded 2,26,770 cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,348 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,10,960 are active cases while 1,09,461 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 77,793 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (25,004) and Gujarat (18,584).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1613 2539 71 4223 3 Arunachal Pradesh 41 1 0 42 4 Assam 1542 442 4 1988 5 Bihar 2254 2210 29 4493 6 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 7 Chhattisgarh 541 213 2 756 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 11 1 0 12 9 Delhi 14456 9898 650 25004 10 Goa 109 57 0 166 11 Gujarat 4762 12667 1155 18584 12 Haryana 1123 2134 24 3281 13 Himachal Pradesh 199 179 5 383 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2059 1048 35 3142 15 Jharkhand 433 354 6 793 16 Karnataka 2653 1610 57 4320 17 Kerala 884 690 14 1588 18 Ladakh 41 48 1 90 19 Madhya Pradesh 2748 5637 377 8762 20 Maharashtra 41402 33681 2710 77793 21 Manipur 86 38 0 124 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 16 1 0 17 24 Nagaland 80 0 0 80 25 Odisha 1055 1416 7 2478 26 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 27 Punjab 325 2043 47 2415 28 Rajasthan 2545 7104 213 9862 29 Sikkim 2 0 0 2 30 Tamil Nadu 12134 14902 220 27256 31 Telangana 1455 1587 105 3147 32 Tripura 471 173 0 644 33 Uttarakhand 846 297 10 1153 34 Uttar Pradesh 3553 5439 245 9237 35 West Bengal 3753 2768 355 6876 Cases being reassigned to states 7610 7610 Total# 110960 109462 6348 226770 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy