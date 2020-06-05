App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

With 77,793 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (25,004) and Gujarat (18,584).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 2,26,770 cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,348 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,10,960 are active cases while 1,09,461 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Screen Shot 2020-06-05 at 9.28.49 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh16132539714223
3Arunachal Pradesh411042
4Assam154244241988
5Bihar22542210294493
6Chandigarh822145301
7Chhattisgarh5412132756
8Dadra Nagar Haveli111012
9Delhi14456989865025004
10Goa109570166
11Gujarat476212667115518584
12Haryana11232134243281
13Himachal Pradesh1991795383
14Jammu and Kashmir20591048353142
15Jharkhand4333546793
16Karnataka26531610574320
17Kerala884690141588
18Ladakh4148190
19Madhya Pradesh274856373778762
20Maharashtra4140233681271077793
21Manipur86380124
22Meghalaya1913133
23Mizoram161017
24Nagaland800080
25Odisha1055141672478
26Puducherry5725082
27Punjab3252043472415
28Rajasthan254571042139862
29Sikkim2002
30Tamil Nadu121341490222027256
31Telangana145515871053147
32Tripura4711730644
33Uttarakhand846297101153
34Uttar Pradesh355354392459237
35West Bengal375327683556876
Cases being reassigned to states76107610
Total#1109601094626348226770
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

