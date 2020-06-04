App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 4: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 25,000

With nearly 75,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (25,872), Delhi (23,645) and Gujarat (18,100).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 2,16,919 cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,075 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,106 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh15462466684080
3Arunachal Pradesh371038
4Assam125541341672
5Bihar22882077254390
6Chandigarh822145301
7Chhattisgarh4781882668
8Dadra Nagar Haveli7108
9Delhi13497954260623645
10Goa2257079
11Gujarat476612212112218100
12Haryana18421089232954
13Himachal Pradesh2041505359
14Jammu and Kashmir18161007342857
15Jharkhand4263215752
16Karnataka24961514534063
17Kerala832651111494
18Ladakh4148190
19Madhya Pradesh277254453718588
20Maharashtra3994432329258774860
21Manipur80380118
22Meghalaya1913133
23Mizoram131014
24Nagaland580058
25Odisha965141672388
26Puducherry5725082
27Punjab3002029472376
28Rajasthan269967442099652
29Sikkim2002
30Tamil Nadu113481431620825872
31Telangana13651556993020
32Tripura2951730468
33Uttarakhand79528281085
34Uttar Pradesh332451762298729
35West Bengal358325803456508
Cases being reassigned to states74837483
Total#1067371041076075216919
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 64 lakh infections and over 3.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:25 am

