Coronavirus state-wise tally June 4: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 25,000

India has recorded 2,16,919 cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,075 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,106 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With nearly 75,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (25,872), Delhi (23,645) and Gujarat (18,100).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1546 2466 68 4080 3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 1 0 38 4 Assam 1255 413 4 1672 5 Bihar 2288 2077 25 4390 6 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 7 Chhattisgarh 478 188 2 668 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 7 1 0 8 9 Delhi 13497 9542 606 23645 10 Goa 22 57 0 79 11 Gujarat 4766 12212 1122 18100 12 Haryana 1842 1089 23 2954 13 Himachal Pradesh 204 150 5 359 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1816 1007 34 2857 15 Jharkhand 426 321 5 752 16 Karnataka 2496 1514 53 4063 17 Kerala 832 651 11 1494 18 Ladakh 41 48 1 90 19 Madhya Pradesh 2772 5445 371 8588 20 Maharashtra 39944 32329 2587 74860 21 Manipur 80 38 0 118 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 13 1 0 14 24 Nagaland 58 0 0 58 25 Odisha 965 1416 7 2388 26 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 27 Punjab 300 2029 47 2376 28 Rajasthan 2699 6744 209 9652 29 Sikkim 2 0 0 2 30 Tamil Nadu 11348 14316 208 25872 31 Telangana 1365 1556 99 3020 32 Tripura 295 173 0 468 33 Uttarakhand 795 282 8 1085 34 Uttar Pradesh 3324 5176 229 8729 35 West Bengal 3583 2580 345 6508 Cases being reassigned to states 7483 7483 Total# 106737 104107 6075 216919 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 64 lakh infections and over 3.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

