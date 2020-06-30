Coronavirus state-wise tally June 30: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 1.7 lakh

India has recorded 5,66,840 cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,893 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,15,125 are active cases while 3,34,822 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With nearly 1.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (86,224), Delhi (85,161) and Gujarat (31,938).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on June 29 released the guidelines for the second phase of easing restrictions.

Also read | Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: All your questions answered

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 46 0 90 2 Andhra Pradesh 7479 6232 180 13891 3 Arunachal Pradesh 125 61 1 187 4 Assam 2408 5333 11 7752 5 Bihar 2188 7390 62 9640 6 Chandigarh 80 349 6 435 7 Chhattisgarh 575 2173 13 2761 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 126 77 0 203 9 Delhi 26246 56235 2680 85161 10 Goa 717 478 3 1198 11 Gujarat 6871 23240 1827 31938 12 Haryana 4476 9502 232 14210 13 Himachal Pradesh 377 556 9 942 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2557 4585 95 7237 15 Jharkhand 566 1845 15 2426 16 Karnataka 6386 7683 226 14295 17 Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189 18 Ladakh 347 616 1 964 19 Madhya Pradesh 2607 10199 564 13370 20 Maharashtra 73313 88960 7610 169883 21 Manipur 733 494 0 1227 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 24 Nagaland 266 168 0 434 25 Odisha 1890 4946 23 6859 26 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 27 Punjab 1516 3764 138 5418 28 Rajasthan 3637 13618 405 17660 29 Sikkim 38 50 0 88 30 Tamil Nadu 37334 47749 1141 86224 31 Telangana 9559 5582 253 15394 32 Tripura 294 1085 1 1380 33 Uttarakhand 681 2111 39 2831 34 Uttar Pradesh 6650 15506 672 22828 35 West Bengal 5535 11719 653 17907 Cases being reassigned to states 7004 7004 Total# 215125 334822 16893 566840 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.02 crore infections and over 5.04 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy