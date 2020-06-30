App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 30: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 1.7 lakh

With nearly 1.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (86,224), Delhi (85,161) and Gujarat (31,938).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 5,66,840 cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,893 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,15,125 are active cases while 3,34,822 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With nearly 1.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (86,224), Delhi (85,161) and Gujarat (31,938).

The Ministry of Home Affairs on June 29 released the guidelines for the second phase of easing restrictions.

Also read | Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: All your questions answered

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands4446090
2Andhra Pradesh7479623218013891
3Arunachal Pradesh125611187
4Assam24085333117752
5Bihar21887390629640
6Chandigarh803496435
7Chhattisgarh5752173132761
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu126770203
9Delhi2624656235268085161
10Goa71747831198
11Gujarat687123240182731938
12Haryana4476950223214210
13Himachal Pradesh3775569942
14Jammu and Kashmir25574585957237
15Jharkhand5661845152426
16Karnataka6386768322614295
17Kerala20152152224189
18Ladakh3476161964
19Madhya Pradesh26071019956413370
20Maharashtra73313889607610169883
21Manipur73349401227
22Meghalaya442147
23Mizoram93550148
24Nagaland2661680434
25Odisha18904946236859
26Puducherry38822110619
27Punjab151637641385418
28Rajasthan36371361840517660
29Sikkim3850088
30Tamil Nadu3733447749114186224
31Telangana9559558225315394
32Tripura294108511380
33Uttarakhand6812111392831
34Uttar Pradesh66501550667222828
35West Bengal55351171965317907
Cases being reassigned to states70047004
Total#21512533482216893566840
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.02 crore infections and over 5.04 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

