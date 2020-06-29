App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 82,000

With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (83,077), Tamil Nadu (82,275) and Gujarat (31,320).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
India has recorded over 5.48 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,475

deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,10,120 are active cases while 3,21,722 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (83,077), Tamil Nadu (82,275) and Gujarat (31,320).

Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 9.20.37 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands3145076
2Andhra Pradesh7164590816913241
3Arunachal Pradesh121601182
4Assam21085088107206
5Bihar20347118609212
6Chandigarh873366429
7Chhattisgarh5582091132662
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu118600178
9Delhi2784752607262383077
10Goa71747831198
11Gujarat671222800180831320
12Haryana4689891722313829
13Himachal Pradesh3785299916
14Jammu and Kashmir26834316947093
15Jharkhand5591793122364
16Karnataka5476750720713190
17Kerala20152152224189
18Ladakh3765861963
19Madhya Pradesh25451008455713186
20Maharashtra70622865757429164626
21Manipur73045501185
22Meghalaya442147
23Mizoram93550148
24Nagaland2511640415
25Odisha18504743216614
26Puducherry38822110619
27Punjab155735261335216
28Rajasthan32611361139917271
29Sikkim3949088
30Tamil Nadu3565945537107982275
31Telangana9000517224714419
32Tripura266107911346
33Uttarakhand7672018382823
34Uttar Pradesh66791480866022147
35West Bengal54511119363917283
Cases being reassigned to states72857285
Total#21012032172316475548318
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1 crore infections and over 5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.