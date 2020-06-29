Coronavirus state-wise tally June 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 82,000

India has recorded over 5.48 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,475

deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,10,120 are active cases while 3,21,722 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (83,077), Tamil Nadu (82,275) and Gujarat (31,320).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 45 0 76 2 Andhra Pradesh 7164 5908 169 13241 3 Arunachal Pradesh 121 60 1 182 4 Assam 2108 5088 10 7206 5 Bihar 2034 7118 60 9212 6 Chandigarh 87 336 6 429 7 Chhattisgarh 558 2091 13 2662 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 118 60 0 178 9 Delhi 27847 52607 2623 83077 10 Goa 717 478 3 1198 11 Gujarat 6712 22800 1808 31320 12 Haryana 4689 8917 223 13829 13 Himachal Pradesh 378 529 9 916 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2683 4316 94 7093 15 Jharkhand 559 1793 12 2364 16 Karnataka 5476 7507 207 13190 17 Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189 18 Ladakh 376 586 1 963 19 Madhya Pradesh 2545 10084 557 13186 20 Maharashtra 70622 86575 7429 164626 21 Manipur 730 455 0 1185 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 24 Nagaland 251 164 0 415 25 Odisha 1850 4743 21 6614 26 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 27 Punjab 1557 3526 133 5216 28 Rajasthan 3261 13611 399 17271 29 Sikkim 39 49 0 88 30 Tamil Nadu 35659 45537 1079 82275 31 Telangana 9000 5172 247 14419 32 Tripura 266 1079 1 1346 33 Uttarakhand 767 2018 38 2823 34 Uttar Pradesh 6679 14808 660 22147 35 West Bengal 5451 11193 639 17283 Cases being reassigned to states 7285 7285 Total# 210120 321723 16475 548318 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1 crore infections and over 5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

