Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

India has recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and as many as 14,011 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,78,014 are active cases while 2,48,189 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (62,655), Tamil Nadu (62,087) and Gujarat (27,825).

Tamil Nadu Nadu currently has more active cases than Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu government on June 22 imposed a complete lockdown in Madurai, making it the state's fifth district where restrictions were tightened.

The Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown in four areas of Bengaluru — K R Market, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and Chickpet — after seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 37 0 48 2 Andhra Pradesh 4766 4495 111 9372 3 Arunachal Pradesh 118 21 0 139 4 Assam 2056 3521 9 5586 5 Bihar 1989 5781 55 7825 6 Chandigarh 83 322 6 411 7 Chhattisgarh 778 1513 12 2303 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 64 27 0 91 9 Delhi 23820 36602 2233 62655 10 Goa 711 152 1 864 11 Gujarat 6232 19909 1684 27825 12 Haryana 4940 5916 169 11025 13 Himachal Pradesh 282 437 8 727 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2472 3531 85 6088 15 Jharkhand 657 1469 11 2137 16 Karnataka 3527 5730 142 9399 17 Kerala 1540 1749 21 3310 18 Ladakh 710 136 1 847 19 Madhya Pradesh 2342 9215 521 12078 20 Maharashtra 61807 67706 6283 135796 21 Manipur 648 250 0 898 22 Meghalaya 6 37 1 44 23 Mizoram 132 9 0 141 24 Nagaland 139 141 0 280 25 Odisha 1425 3863 15 5303 26 Puducherry 226 149 8 383 27 Punjab 1309 2825 101 4235 28 Rajasthan 2966 11910 356 15232 29 Sikkim 49 29 0 78 30 Tamil Nadu 27181 34112 794 62087 31 Telangana 4452 4005 217 8674 32 Tripura 454 782 1 1237 33 Uttarakhand 853 1521 28 2402 34 Uttar Pradesh 6152 11601 569 18322 35 West Bengal 5102 8687 569 14358 Cases being reassigned to states 8015 8015 Total# 178014 248190 14011 440215 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 90 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

