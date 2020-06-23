App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (62,655), Tamil Nadu (62,087) and Gujarat (27,825).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and as many as 14,011 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,78,014 are active cases while 2,48,189 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (62,655), Tamil Nadu (62,087) and Gujarat (27,825).

Tamil Nadu Nadu currently has more active cases than Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu government on June 22 imposed a complete lockdown in Madurai, making it the state's fifth district where restrictions were tightened.

The Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown in four areas of Bengaluru — K R Market, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and Chickpet —  after seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Screen Shot 2020-06-23 at 9.20.40 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1137048
2Andhra Pradesh476644951119372
3Arunachal Pradesh118210139
4Assam2056352195586
5Bihar19895781557825
6Chandigarh833226411
7Chhattisgarh7781513122303
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu6427091
9Delhi2382036602223362655
10Goa7111521864
11Gujarat623219909168427825
12Haryana4940591616911025
13Himachal Pradesh2824378727
14Jammu and Kashmir24723531856088
15Jharkhand6571469112137
16Karnataka352757301429399
17Kerala15401749213310
18Ladakh7101361847
19Madhya Pradesh2342921552112078
20Maharashtra61807677066283135796
21Manipur6482500898
22Meghalaya637144
23Mizoram13290141
24Nagaland1391410280
25Odisha14253863155303
26Puducherry2261498383
27Punjab130928251014235
28Rajasthan29661191035615232
29Sikkim4929078
30Tamil Nadu271813411279462087
31Telangana445240052178674
32Tripura45478211237
33Uttarakhand8531521282402
34Uttar Pradesh61521160156918322
35West Bengal5102868756914358
Cases being reassigned to states80158015
Total#17801424819014011440215
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 90 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.