Coronavirus state-wise tally June 23: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu cross 62,000 mark

With 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (62,655), Tamil Nadu (62,087) and Gujarat (27,825).
India has recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and as many as 14,011 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,78,014 are active cases while 2,48,189 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Tamil Nadu Nadu currently has more active cases than Delhi.
The Tamil Nadu government on June 22 imposed a complete lockdown in Madurai, making it the state's fifth district where restrictions were tightened.
The Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown in four areas of Bengaluru — K R Market, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and Chickpet — after seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|37
|0
|48
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4766
|4495
|111
|9372
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|118
|21
|0
|139
|4
|Assam
|2056
|3521
|9
|5586
|5
|Bihar
|1989
|5781
|55
|7825
|6
|Chandigarh
|83
|322
|6
|411
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|778
|1513
|12
|2303
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|64
|27
|0
|91
|9
|Delhi
|23820
|36602
|2233
|62655
|10
|Goa
|711
|152
|1
|864
|11
|Gujarat
|6232
|19909
|1684
|27825
|12
|Haryana
|4940
|5916
|169
|11025
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|282
|437
|8
|727
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2472
|3531
|85
|6088
|15
|Jharkhand
|657
|1469
|11
|2137
|16
|Karnataka
|3527
|5730
|142
|9399
|17
|Kerala
|1540
|1749
|21
|3310
|18
|Ladakh
|710
|136
|1
|847
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2342
|9215
|521
|12078
|20
|Maharashtra
|61807
|67706
|6283
|135796
|21
|Manipur
|648
|250
|0
|898
|22
|Meghalaya
|6
|37
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|132
|9
|0
|141
|24
|Nagaland
|139
|141
|0
|280
|25
|Odisha
|1425
|3863
|15
|5303
|26
|Puducherry
|226
|149
|8
|383
|27
|Punjab
|1309
|2825
|101
|4235
|28
|Rajasthan
|2966
|11910
|356
|15232
|29
|Sikkim
|49
|29
|0
|78
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|27181
|34112
|794
|62087
|31
|Telangana
|4452
|4005
|217
|8674
|32
|Tripura
|454
|782
|1
|1237
|33
|Uttarakhand
|853
|1521
|28
|2402
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6152
|11601
|569
|18322
|35
|West Bengal
|5102
|8687
|569
|14358
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8015
|8015
|Total#
|178014
|248190
|14011
|440215
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 90 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
