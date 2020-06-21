Coronavirus state-wise tally June 21: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 1.28 lakh

With 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (56,845) and Delhi (56,746).
India has recorded 4.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 13,254 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,69,451 are active cases while 2,27,756 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|36
|0
|47
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4240
|4111
|101
|8452
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|14
|0
|135
|4
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|5
|Bihar
|1952
|5529
|52
|7533
|6
|Chandigarh
|82
|316
|6
|404
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|636
|1394
|11
|2041
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|42
|26
|0
|68
|9
|Delhi
|23340
|31294
|2112
|56746
|10
|Goa
|625
|129
|0
|754
|11
|Gujarat
|6348
|18694
|1638
|26680
|12
|Haryana
|4946
|5128
|149
|10223
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|235
|413
|8
|656
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2417
|3336
|81
|5834
|15
|Jharkhand
|619
|1335
|11
|1965
|16
|Karnataka
|3174
|5391
|132
|8697
|17
|Kerala
|1450
|1568
|21
|3039
|18
|Ladakh
|718
|117
|1
|836
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2343
|8880
|501
|11724
|20
|Maharashtra
|58068
|64153
|5984
|128205
|21
|Manipur
|545
|232
|0
|777
|22
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|131
|9
|0
|140
|24
|Nagaland
|63
|138
|0
|201
|25
|Odisha
|1310
|3534
|12
|4856
|26
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|27
|Punjab
|1176
|2678
|98
|3952
|28
|Rajasthan
|2925
|11274
|337
|14536
|29
|Sikkim
|45
|25
|0
|70
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|24825
|31316
|704
|56845
|31
|Telangana
|3363
|3506
|203
|7072
|32
|Tripura
|505
|680
|1
|1186
|33
|Uttarakhand
|824
|1450
|27
|2301
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6092
|9995
|507
|16594
|35
|West Bengal
|5126
|7865
|540
|13531
Cases being reassigned to states
|9127
|9127
|Total#
|169451
|227756
|13254
|410461
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 87.6 lakh infections and over 4.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
