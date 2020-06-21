App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 21: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 1.28 lakh

With 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (56,845) and Delhi (56,746).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 4.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 13,254 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,69,451 are active cases while 2,27,756 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1136047
2Andhra Pradesh424041111018452
3Arunachal Pradesh121140135
4Assam1856303994904
5Bihar19525529527533
6Chandigarh823166404
7Chhattisgarh6361394112041
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4226068
9Delhi2334031294211256746
10Goa6251290754
11Gujarat634818694163826680
12Haryana4946512814910223
13Himachal Pradesh2354138656
14Jammu and Kashmir24173336815834
15Jharkhand6191335111965
16Karnataka317453911328697
17Kerala14501568213039
18Ladakh7181171836
19Madhya Pradesh2343888050111724
20Maharashtra58068641535984128205
21Manipur5452320777
22Meghalaya1033144
23Mizoram13190140
24Nagaland631380201
25Odisha13103534124856
26Puducherry1611187286
27Punjab11762678983952
28Rajasthan29251127433714536
29Sikkim4525070
30Tamil Nadu248253131670456845
31Telangana336335062037072
32Tripura50568011186
33Uttarakhand8241450272301
34Uttar Pradesh6092999550716594
35West Bengal5126786554013531
Cases being reassigned to states
91279127
 Total#16945122775613254410461
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 87.6 lakh infections and over 4.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 09:44 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

