you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

With 1,16,752 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (50,193), Delhi (47,102) and Gujarat (25,093).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded over 3.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12,237 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,60,384 are active cases while 1,94,324 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic



Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1133044
2Andhra Pradesh33403641907071
3Arunachal Pradesh927099
4Assam1955264284605
5Bihar19724926446942
6Chandigarh593036368
7Chhattisgarh6741180101864
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4512057
9Delhi2774117457190447102
10Goa560960656
11Gujarat610317430156025093
12Haryana475039521308832
13Himachal Pradesh1893728569
14Jammu and Kashmir24272914655406
15Jharkhand7341151101895
16Karnataka282848041027734
17Kerala13511326202697
18Ladakh594921687
19Madhya Pradesh2374838848211244
20Maharashtra51935591665651116752
21Manipur3601920552
22Meghalaya1330144
23Mizoram12010121
24Nagaland901030193
25Odisha12803047114338
26Puducherry1291097245
27Punjab8812538783497
28Rajasthan27621046731313542
29Sikkim664070
30Tamil Nadu219932762457650193
31Telangana241230711925675
32Tripura57855611135
33Uttarakhand7431254262023
34Uttar Pradesh5259890443514598
35West Bengal5261653350612300
Cases being reassigned to states87038703
Total#16038419432512237366946
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 83 lakh infections and over 4.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

