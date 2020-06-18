Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

India has recorded over 3.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12,237 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,60,384 are active cases while 1,94,324 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,16,752 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (50,193), Delhi (47,102) and Gujarat (25,093).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 2 Andhra Pradesh 3340 3641 90 7071 3 Arunachal Pradesh 92 7 0 99 4 Assam 1955 2642 8 4605 5 Bihar 1972 4926 44 6942 6 Chandigarh 59 303 6 368 7 Chhattisgarh 674 1180 10 1864 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 12 0 57 9 Delhi 27741 17457 1904 47102 10 Goa 560 96 0 656 11 Gujarat 6103 17430 1560 25093 12 Haryana 4750 3952 130 8832 13 Himachal Pradesh 189 372 8 569 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2427 2914 65 5406 15 Jharkhand 734 1151 10 1895 16 Karnataka 2828 4804 102 7734 17 Kerala 1351 1326 20 2697 18 Ladakh 594 92 1 687 19 Madhya Pradesh 2374 8388 482 11244 20 Maharashtra 51935 59166 5651 116752 21 Manipur 360 192 0 552 22 Meghalaya 13 30 1 44 23 Mizoram 120 1 0 121 24 Nagaland 90 103 0 193 25 Odisha 1280 3047 11 4338 26 Puducherry 129 109 7 245 27 Punjab 881 2538 78 3497 28 Rajasthan 2762 10467 313 13542 29 Sikkim 66 4 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 21993 27624 576 50193 31 Telangana 2412 3071 192 5675 32 Tripura 578 556 1 1135 33 Uttarakhand 743 1254 26 2023 34 Uttar Pradesh 5259 8904 435 14598 35 West Bengal 5261 6533 506 12300 Cases being reassigned to states 8703 8703 Total# 160384 194325 12237 366946 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 83 lakh infections and over 4.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

