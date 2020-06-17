Coronavirus state-wise tally June 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1.1 lakh

With 1,10,744 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (46,504), Delhi (42,829) and Gujarat (24,055).
India has recorded 3,43,091 cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,900 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,53,178 are active cases while 1,80,012 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of states, Lt governors and administrators of union territories (UTs) on June 16 and 17 to assess the current crisis.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|33
|0
|41
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3052
|3316
|88
|6456
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|4
|Assam
|1984
|2166
|8
|4158
|5
|Bihar
|2201
|4409
|40
|6650
|6
|Chandigarh
|52
|296
|6
|354
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|858
|890
|8
|1756
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|31
|5
|0
|36
|9
|Delhi
|25002
|16427
|1400
|42829
|10
|Goa
|507
|85
|0
|592
|11
|Gujarat
|5886
|16664
|1505
|24055
|12
|Haryana
|4057
|3565
|100
|7722
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|195
|353
|8
|556
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2604
|62
|5220
|15
|Jharkhand
|850
|905
|8
|1763
|16
|Karnataka
|2989
|4135
|89
|7213
|17
|Kerala
|1348
|1175
|20
|2543
|18
|Ladakh
|472
|82
|1
|555
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2567
|7903
|465
|10935
|20
|Maharashtra
|50567
|56049
|4128
|110744
|21
|Manipur
|339
|151
|0
|490
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|116
|1
|0
|117
|24
|Nagaland
|85
|92
|0
|177
|25
|Odisha
|1190
|2854
|11
|4055
|26
|Puducherry
|102
|95
|5
|202
|27
|Punjab
|753
|2443
|71
|3267
|28
|Rajasthan
|2895
|9785
|301
|12981
|29
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|20681
|25344
|479
|46504
|31
|Telangana
|2240
|2766
|187
|5193
|32
|Tripura
|652
|433
|1
|1086
|33
|Uttarakhand
|632
|1189
|24
|1845
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|35
|West Bengal
|5515
|5494
|485
|11494
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7684
|7684
|Total#
|153178
|180013
|9900
|343091
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 80 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
