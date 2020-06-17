App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1.1 lakh

With 1,10,744 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (46,504), Delhi (42,829) and Gujarat (24,055).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 3,43,091 cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,900 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,53,178 are active cases while 1,80,012 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With 1,10,744 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (46,504), Delhi (42,829) and Gujarat (24,055).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of states, Lt governors and administrators of union territories (UTs) on June 16 and 17 to assess the current crisis.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands833041
2Andhra Pradesh30523316886456
3Arunachal Pradesh847091
4Assam1984216684158
5Bihar22014409406650
6Chandigarh522966354
7Chhattisgarh85889081756
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu315036
9Delhi2500216427140042829
10Goa507850592
11Gujarat588616664150524055
12Haryana405735651007722
13Himachal Pradesh1953538556
14Jammu and Kashmir25542604625220
15Jharkhand85090581763
16Karnataka29894135897213
17Kerala13481175202543
18Ladakh472821555
19Madhya Pradesh2567790346510935
20Maharashtra50567560494128110744
21Manipur3391510490
22Meghalaya1825144
23Mizoram11610117
24Nagaland85920177
25Odisha11902854114055
26Puducherry102955202
27Punjab7532443713267
28Rajasthan2895978530112981
29Sikkim644068
30Tamil Nadu206812534447946504
31Telangana224027661875193
32Tripura65243311086
33Uttarakhand6321189241845
34Uttar Pradesh4948826839913615
35West Bengal5515549448511494
Cases being reassigned to states76847684
Total#1531781800139900343091
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 80 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

