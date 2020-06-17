Coronavirus state-wise tally June 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1.1 lakh

India has recorded 3,43,091 cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,900 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,53,178 are active cases while 1,80,012 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,10,744 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (46,504), Delhi (42,829) and Gujarat (24,055).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of states, Lt governors and administrators of union territories (UTs) on June 16 and 17 to assess the current crisis.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 33 0 41 2 Andhra Pradesh 3052 3316 88 6456 3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 4 Assam 1984 2166 8 4158 5 Bihar 2201 4409 40 6650 6 Chandigarh 52 296 6 354 7 Chhattisgarh 858 890 8 1756 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 31 5 0 36 9 Delhi 25002 16427 1400 42829 10 Goa 507 85 0 592 11 Gujarat 5886 16664 1505 24055 12 Haryana 4057 3565 100 7722 13 Himachal Pradesh 195 353 8 556 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2604 62 5220 15 Jharkhand 850 905 8 1763 16 Karnataka 2989 4135 89 7213 17 Kerala 1348 1175 20 2543 18 Ladakh 472 82 1 555 19 Madhya Pradesh 2567 7903 465 10935 20 Maharashtra 50567 56049 4128 110744 21 Manipur 339 151 0 490 22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 23 Mizoram 116 1 0 117 24 Nagaland 85 92 0 177 25 Odisha 1190 2854 11 4055 26 Puducherry 102 95 5 202 27 Punjab 753 2443 71 3267 28 Rajasthan 2895 9785 301 12981 29 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 30 Tamil Nadu 20681 25344 479 46504 31 Telangana 2240 2766 187 5193 32 Tripura 652 433 1 1086 33 Uttarakhand 632 1189 24 1845 34 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 35 West Bengal 5515 5494 485 11494 Cases being reassigned to states 7684 7684 Total# 153178 180013 9900 343091 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 80 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

