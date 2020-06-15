Coronavirus state-wise tally June 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 41,000

India has recorded over 3.32 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,520 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,53,106 are active cases while 1,69,797 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 1.07 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661), Delhi (41,182) and Gujarat (23,544).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2765 3314 84 6163 3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 4 Assam 2081 1960 8 4049 5 Bihar 2261 4170 39 6470 6 Chandigarh 54 293 5 352 7 Chhattisgarh 891 763 8 1662 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 2 0 36 9 Delhi 24032 15823 1327 41182 10 Goa 490 74 0 564 11 Gujarat 5742 16325 1477 23544 12 Haryana 4117 3003 88 7208 13 Himachal Pradesh 174 337 7 518 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2593 2389 59 5041 15 Jharkhand 832 905 8 1745 16 Karnataka 2959 3955 86 7000 17 Kerala 1340 1102 19 2461 18 Ladakh 468 80 1 549 19 Madhya Pradesh 2666 7677 459 10802 20 Maharashtra 53030 50978 3950 107958 21 Manipur 367 91 0 458 22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 23 Mizoram 111 1 0 112 24 Nagaland 80 88 0 168 25 Odisha 1190 2708 11 3909 26 Puducherry 98 91 5 194 27 Punjab 717 2356 67 3140 28 Rajasthan 2836 9566 292 12694 29 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 30 Tamil Nadu 19679 24547 435 44661 31 Telangana 2412 2377 185 4974 32 Tripura 760 315 1 1076 33 Uttarakhand 684 1111 24 1819 34 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 35 West Bengal 5552 5060 475 11087 Cases being reassigned to states 6972 6972 Total# 1,53,106 1,69,798 9,520 3,32,424 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #states-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 79 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

