you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 41,000

With over 1.07 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661), Delhi (41,182) and Gujarat (23,544).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 3.32 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,520 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,53,106 are active cases while 1,69,797 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 1.07 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661), Delhi (41,182) and Gujarat (23,544).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands533038
2Andhra Pradesh27653314846163
3Arunachal Pradesh847091
4Assam2081196084049
5Bihar22614170396470
6Chandigarh542935352
7Chhattisgarh89176381662
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu342036
9Delhi2403215823132741182
10Goa490740564
11Gujarat574216325147723544
12Haryana41173003887208
13Himachal Pradesh1743377518
14Jammu and Kashmir25932389595041
15Jharkhand83290581745
16Karnataka29593955867000
17Kerala13401102192461
18Ladakh468801549
19Madhya Pradesh2666767745910802
20Maharashtra53030509783950107958
21Manipur367910458
22Meghalaya1825144
23Mizoram11110112
24Nagaland80880168
25Odisha11902708113909
26Puducherry98915194
27Punjab7172356673140
28Rajasthan2836956629212694
29Sikkim644068
30Tamil Nadu196792454743544661
31Telangana241223771854974
32Tripura76031511076
33Uttarakhand6841111241819
34Uttar Pradesh4948826839913615
35West Bengal5552506047511087
Cases being reassigned to states69726972
Total#1,53,1061,69,7989,5203,32,424
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#states-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 79 lakh infections and over 4.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

