Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

India has recorded 3.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,195 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,49,348 are active cases while 1,62,378 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,04,568 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2688 3195 82 5965 3 Arunachal Pradesh 83 4 0 87 4 Assam 2126 1584 8 3718 5 Bihar 2295 3956 39 6290 6 Chandigarh 54 286 5 345 7 Chhattisgarh 875 631 6 1512 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 2 0 35 9 Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958 10 Goa 453 70 0 523 11 Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038 12 Haryana 3868 2803 78 6749 13 Himachal Pradesh 183 313 6 502 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2269 55 4878 15 Jharkhand 887 816 8 1711 16 Karnataka 3095 3648 81 6824 17 Kerala 1342 1046 19 2407 18 Ladakh 368 68 1 437 19 Madhya Pradesh 2817 7377 447 10641 20 Maharashtra 51392 49346 3830 104568 21 Manipur 358 91 0 449 22 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44 23 Mizoram 106 1 0 107 24 Nagaland 87 76 0 163 25 Odisha 1119 2594 10 3723 26 Puducherry 92 82 2 176 27 Punjab 671 2327 65 3063 28 Rajasthan 2782 9337 282 12401 29 Sikkim 59 4 0 63 30 Tamil Nadu 18881 23409 397 42687 31 Telangana 2203 2352 182 4737 32 Tripura 730 315 1 1046 33 Uttarakhand 685 1077 23 1785 34 Uttar Pradesh 4858 7875 385 13118 35 West Bengal 5693 4542 463 10698 Cases being reassigned to states 7436 7436 Total# 149348 162379 9195 320922 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 77.6 lakh infections and over 4.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.