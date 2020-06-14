App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

With 1.04 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).

India has recorded 3.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 9,195 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,49,348 are active cases while 1,62,378 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands533038
2Andhra Pradesh26883195825965
3Arunachal Pradesh834087
4Assam2126158483718
5Bihar22953956396290
6Chandigarh542865345
7Chhattisgarh87563161512
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu332035
9Delhi2274214945127138958
10Goa453700523
11Gujarat570715883144823038
12Haryana38682803786749
13Himachal Pradesh1833136502
14Jammu and Kashmir25542269554878
15Jharkhand88781681711
16Karnataka30953648816824
17Kerala13421046192407
18Ladakh368681437
19Madhya Pradesh2817737744710641
20Maharashtra51392493463830104568
21Manipur358910449
22Meghalaya2122144
23Mizoram10610107
24Nagaland87760163
25Odisha11192594103723
26Puducherry92822176
27Punjab6712327653063
28Rajasthan2782933728212401
29Sikkim594063
30Tamil Nadu188812340939742687
31Telangana220323521824737
32Tripura73031511046
33Uttarakhand6851077231785
34Uttar Pradesh4858787538513118
35West Bengal5693454246310698
Cases being reassigned to states
74367436
 Total#1493481623799195320922
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 77.6 lakh infections and over 4.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 14, 2020 09:33 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

