Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

With over 97,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (38,716), Delhi (34,687) and Gujarat (22,032).
India has recorded 2,97,535 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,498 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,41,842 are active cases while 1,47,194 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2301
|3048
|80
|5429
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|57
|4
|0
|61
|4
|Assam
|1881
|1432
|6
|3319
|5
|Bihar
|2681
|3266
|36
|5983
|6
|Chandigarh
|41
|286
|5
|332
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|945
|447
|6
|1398
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|9
|Delhi
|20871
|12731
|1085
|34687
|10
|Goa
|350
|67
|0
|417
|11
|Gujarat
|5546
|15101
|1385
|22032
|12
|Haryana
|3644
|2260
|64
|5968
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|280
|6
|470
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2702
|1820
|52
|4574
|15
|Jharkhand
|961
|630
|8
|1599
|16
|Karnataka
|3196
|2977
|72
|6245
|17
|Kerala
|1258
|968
|18
|2244
|18
|Ladakh
|80
|54
|1
|135
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2768
|7042
|431
|10241
|20
|Maharashtra
|47980
|46078
|3590
|97648
|21
|Manipur
|293
|73
|0
|366
|22
|Meghalaya
|25
|18
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|101
|1
|0
|102
|24
|Nagaland
|106
|22
|0
|128
|25
|Odisha
|1023
|2354
|9
|3386
|26
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|27
|Punjab
|569
|2259
|59
|2887
|28
|Rajasthan
|2798
|8775
|265
|11838
|29
|Sikkim
|12
|2
|0
|14
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17662
|20705
|349
|38716
|31
|Telangana
|2162
|1993
|165
|4320
|32
|Tripura
|634
|278
|1
|913
|33
|Uttarakhand
|786
|842
|15
|1643
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4451
|7292
|345
|12088
|35
|West Bengal
|5338
|3988
|442
|9768
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8315
|8315
|Total#
|141842
|147195
|8498
|297535
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:50 am