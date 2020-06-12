App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

With over 97,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (38,716), Delhi (34,687) and Gujarat (22,032).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has recorded 2,97,535 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,498 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,41,842 are active cases while 1,47,194 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic



Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 9.42.15 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands533038
2Andhra Pradesh23013048805429
3Arunachal Pradesh574061
4Assam1881143263319
5Bihar26813266365983
6Chandigarh412865332
7Chhattisgarh94544761398
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu282030
9Delhi2087112731108534687
10Goa350670417
11Gujarat554615101138522032
12Haryana36442260645968
13Himachal Pradesh1842806470
14Jammu and Kashmir27021820524574
15Jharkhand96163081599
16Karnataka31962977726245
17Kerala1258968182244
18Ladakh80541135
19Madhya Pradesh2768704243110241
20Maharashtra4798046078359097648
21Manipur293730366
22Meghalaya2518144
23Mizoram10110102
24Nagaland106220128
25Odisha1023235493386
26Puducherry88672157
27Punjab5692259592887
28Rajasthan2798877526511838
29Sikkim122014
30Tamil Nadu176622070534938716
31Telangana216219931654320
32Tripura6342781913
33Uttarakhand786842151643
34Uttar Pradesh4451729234512088
35West Bengal533839884429768
Cases being reassigned to states83158315
Total#1418421471958498297535
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronvavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

