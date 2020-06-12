Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

India has recorded 2,97,535 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,498 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,41,842 are active cases while 1,47,194 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 97,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (38,716), Delhi (34,687) and Gujarat (22,032).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2301 3048 80 5429 3 Arunachal Pradesh 57 4 0 61 4 Assam 1881 1432 6 3319 5 Bihar 2681 3266 36 5983 6 Chandigarh 41 286 5 332 7 Chhattisgarh 945 447 6 1398 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30 9 Delhi 20871 12731 1085 34687 10 Goa 350 67 0 417 11 Gujarat 5546 15101 1385 22032 12 Haryana 3644 2260 64 5968 13 Himachal Pradesh 184 280 6 470 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2702 1820 52 4574 15 Jharkhand 961 630 8 1599 16 Karnataka 3196 2977 72 6245 17 Kerala 1258 968 18 2244 18 Ladakh 80 54 1 135 19 Madhya Pradesh 2768 7042 431 10241 20 Maharashtra 47980 46078 3590 97648 21 Manipur 293 73 0 366 22 Meghalaya 25 18 1 44 23 Mizoram 101 1 0 102 24 Nagaland 106 22 0 128 25 Odisha 1023 2354 9 3386 26 Puducherry 88 67 2 157 27 Punjab 569 2259 59 2887 28 Rajasthan 2798 8775 265 11838 29 Sikkim 12 2 0 14 30 Tamil Nadu 17662 20705 349 38716 31 Telangana 2162 1993 165 4320 32 Tripura 634 278 1 913 33 Uttarakhand 786 842 15 1643 34 Uttar Pradesh 4451 7292 345 12088 35 West Bengal 5338 3988 442 9768 Cases being reassigned to states 8315 8315 Total# 141842 147195 8498 297535 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy