you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 90,000

With 90,787 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (34,914), Delhi (31,309) and Gujarat (21,014).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 2,76,583 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,745 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,33,632 are active cases while 1,35,206 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

India has till date conducted more than five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on June 9.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh21912802775070
3Arunachal Pradesh561057
4Assam1848108542937
5Bihar25632864325459
6Chandigarh322865323
7Chhattisgarh84838661240
8Dadra Nagar Haveli202022
9Delhi185431186190531309
10Goa292670359
11Gujarat533614365131321014
12Haryana30302134455209
13Himachal Pradesh1912495445
14Jammu and Kashmir27921506484346
15Jharkhand84455981411
16Karnataka32512604665921
17Kerala1232848162096
18Ladakh55521108
19Madhya Pradesh270067294209849
20Maharashtra4486042638328990787
21Manipur243610304
22Meghalaya2913143
23Mizoram871088
24Nagaland117100127
25Odisha998213393140
26Puducherry75520127
27Punjab4972167552719
28Rajasthan2662832825511245
29Sikkim130013
30Tamil Nadu162821832530734914
31Telangana196318091483920
32Tripura6711921864
33Uttarakhand769755131537
34Uttar Pradesh4365666930111335
35West Bengal495036204158985
Cases being reassigned to states92279227
Total#1336321352067745276583
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 72.2 lakh infections and more than 4.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:33 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

