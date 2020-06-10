Coronavirus state-wise tally June 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 90,000

India has recorded 2,76,583 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,745 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,33,632 are active cases while 1,35,206 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 90,787 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (34,914), Delhi (31,309) and Gujarat (21,014).

India has till date conducted more than five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on June 9.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 2191 2802 77 5070 3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 1 0 57 4 Assam 1848 1085 4 2937 5 Bihar 2563 2864 32 5459 6 Chandigarh 32 286 5 323 7 Chhattisgarh 848 386 6 1240 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 9 Delhi 18543 11861 905 31309 10 Goa 292 67 0 359 11 Gujarat 5336 14365 1313 21014 12 Haryana 3030 2134 45 5209 13 Himachal Pradesh 191 249 5 445 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2792 1506 48 4346 15 Jharkhand 844 559 8 1411 16 Karnataka 3251 2604 66 5921 17 Kerala 1232 848 16 2096 18 Ladakh 55 52 1 108 19 Madhya Pradesh 2700 6729 420 9849 20 Maharashtra 44860 42638 3289 90787 21 Manipur 243 61 0 304 22 Meghalaya 29 13 1 43 23 Mizoram 87 1 0 88 24 Nagaland 117 10 0 127 25 Odisha 998 2133 9 3140 26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 27 Punjab 497 2167 55 2719 28 Rajasthan 2662 8328 255 11245 29 Sikkim 13 0 0 13 30 Tamil Nadu 16282 18325 307 34914 31 Telangana 1963 1809 148 3920 32 Tripura 671 192 1 864 33 Uttarakhand 769 755 13 1537 34 Uttar Pradesh 4365 6669 301 11335 35 West Bengal 4950 3620 415 8985 Cases being reassigned to states 9227 9227 Total# 133632 135206 7745 276583 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 72.2 lakh infections and more than 4.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

