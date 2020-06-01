App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

With 67,655 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333), Delhi (19,844) and Gujarat (16,779).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,394 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 93,322 are active cases while 91,818 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 67,655 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333), Delhi (19,844) and Gujarat (16,779).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh12682349623679
3Arunachal Pradesh3104
4Assam108318541272
5Bihar20841710213815
6Chandigarh901994293
7Chhattisgarh3821151498
8Dadra Nagar Haveli2002
9Delhi10893847847319844
10Goa2842070
11Gujarat58229919103816779
12Haryana10231048202091
13Himachal Pradesh2061205331
14Jammu and Kashmir1491927282446
15Jharkhand3492565610
16Karnataka19521218513221
17Kerala67059091269
18Ladakh3143074
19Madhya Pradesh289748423508089
20Maharashtra3604029329228667655
21Manipur6011071
22Meghalaya1412127
23Mizoram0101
24Nagaland430043
25Odisha815112671948
26Puducherry4525070
27Punjab2311987452263
28Rajasthan271059271948831
29Sikkim1001
30Tamil Nadu94031275717322333
31Telangana11881428822698
32Tripura1401730313
33Uttarakhand8001025907
34Uttar Pradesh290147092137823
35West Bengal302721573175501
Cases being reassigned to states56305630
Total#93322918195394190535
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 61.6 lakh infections and over 3.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Government continued to spend despite falling revenues in April 2020

Double blow to the Bengal economy

Double blow to the Bengal economy

Coronavirus impact: Top Indian firms likely to lose $25 billion of brand value, says Brand Finance report

Coronavirus impact: Top Indian firms likely to lose $25 billion of brand value, says Brand Finance report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.