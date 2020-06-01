Coronavirus state-wise tally June 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 8,000

India has recorded over 1.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,394 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 93,322 are active cases while 91,818 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 67,655 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333), Delhi (19,844) and Gujarat (16,779).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1268 2349 62 3679 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 4 Assam 1083 185 4 1272 5 Bihar 2084 1710 21 3815 6 Chandigarh 90 199 4 293 7 Chhattisgarh 382 115 1 498 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 9 Delhi 10893 8478 473 19844 10 Goa 28 42 0 70 11 Gujarat 5822 9919 1038 16779 12 Haryana 1023 1048 20 2091 13 Himachal Pradesh 206 120 5 331 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1491 927 28 2446 15 Jharkhand 349 256 5 610 16 Karnataka 1952 1218 51 3221 17 Kerala 670 590 9 1269 18 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 2897 4842 350 8089 20 Maharashtra 36040 29329 2286 67655 21 Manipur 60 11 0 71 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 43 0 0 43 25 Odisha 815 1126 7 1948 26 Puducherry 45 25 0 70 27 Punjab 231 1987 45 2263 28 Rajasthan 2710 5927 194 8831 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 9403 12757 173 22333 31 Telangana 1188 1428 82 2698 32 Tripura 140 173 0 313 33 Uttarakhand 800 102 5 907 34 Uttar Pradesh 2901 4709 213 7823 35 West Bengal 3027 2157 317 5501 Cases being reassigned to states 5630 5630 Total# 93322 91819 5394 190535 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 61.6 lakh infections and over 3.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

