Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 9: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka near 29,000

With over 2.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.2 lakh) and Delhi (1.04 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 7.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,69,789 are active cases while 4,76,378 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands72770149
2Andhra Pradesh108941110126422259
3Arunachal Pradesh1761092287
4Assam459187291613336
5Bihar3528955410713189
6Chandigarh1044027513
7Chhattisgarh6762835143525
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2241840408
9Delhi23452781993213104864
10Goa824120782039
11Gujarat905127289199338333
12Haryana43021410628218690
13Himachal Pradesh257833111101
14Jammu and Kashmir354555671499261
15Jharkhand9042170223096
16Karnataka165311187647028877
17Kerala26093559276195
18Ladakh20483611041
19Madhya Pradesh34201198762916036
20Maharashtra910841231929448223724
21Manipur64279301435
22Meghalaya3643180
23Mizoram641330197
24Nagaland3533040657
25Odisha357070064810624
26Puducherry514480141008
27Punjab190148281786907
28Rajasthan47151686648222063
29Sikkim62710133
30Tamil Nadu46483741671700122350
31Telangana119331727932429536
32Tripura436132411761
33Uttarakhand5622650463258
34Uttar Pradesh99802033184531156
35West Bengal77051629182724823
Cases being reassigned to states
43854385
 Total#26978947637821129767296
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.4 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 10:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

