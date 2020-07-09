Coronavirus state-wise tally July 9: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka near 29,000

India has recorded over 7.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,69,789 are active cases while 4,76,378 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 2.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.2 lakh) and Delhi (1.04 lakh).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 77 0 149 2 Andhra Pradesh 10894 11101 264 22259 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 109 2 287 4 Assam 4591 8729 16 13336 5 Bihar 3528 9554 107 13189 6 Chandigarh 104 402 7 513 7 Chhattisgarh 676 2835 14 3525 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 224 184 0 408 9 Delhi 23452 78199 3213 104864 10 Goa 824 1207 8 2039 11 Gujarat 9051 27289 1993 38333 12 Haryana 4302 14106 282 18690 13 Himachal Pradesh 257 833 11 1101 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3545 5567 149 9261 15 Jharkhand 904 2170 22 3096 16 Karnataka 16531 11876 470 28877 17 Kerala 2609 3559 27 6195 18 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 19 Madhya Pradesh 3420 11987 629 16036 20 Maharashtra 91084 123192 9448 223724 21 Manipur 642 793 0 1435 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 353 304 0 657 25 Odisha 3570 7006 48 10624 26 Puducherry 514 480 14 1008 27 Punjab 1901 4828 178 6907 28 Rajasthan 4715 16866 482 22063 29 Sikkim 62 71 0 133 30 Tamil Nadu 46483 74167 1700 122350 31 Telangana 11933 17279 324 29536 32 Tripura 436 1324 1 1761 33 Uttarakhand 562 2650 46 3258 34 Uttar Pradesh 9980 20331 845 31156 35 West Bengal 7705 16291 827 24823 Cases being reassigned to states 4385 4385 Total# 269789 476378 21129 767296 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.4 lakh people have died so far.