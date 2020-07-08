App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh nears 30,000-mark

With over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,18,594), and Delhi (1,02,831).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 7.42 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 20,642 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,64,944 are active cases while 4,56,830 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

With over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,18,594), and Delhi (1,02,831).

related news

Screen Shot 2020-07-08 at 9.36.12 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands72750147
2Andhra Pradesh11200974525221197
3Arunachal Pradesh1691052276
4Assam417983291412522
5Bihar3182928410412570
6Chandigarh864017494
7Chhattisgarh6502751143415
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2221830405
9Delhi25449742173165102831
10Goa739115681903
11Gujarat885326720197737550
12Haryana40751364527917999
13Himachal Pradesh282790111083
14Jammu and Kashmir338953991438931
15Jharkhand8702104222996
16Karnataka153011109841626815
17Kerala24153452275894
18Ladakh20483611041
19Madhya Pradesh32371176862215627
20Maharashtra893131185589250217121
21Manipur65977101430
22Meghalaya3643180
23Mizoram641330197
24Nagaland3822430625
25Odisha335267034210097
26Puducherry48243414930
27Punjab202045541756749
28Rajasthan43571657547221404
29Sikkim55700125
30Tamil Nadu45842711161636118594
31Telangana110121628731327612
32Tripura455124811704
33Uttarakhand5662621433230
34Uttar Pradesh95141962782729968
35West Bengal72431579080423837
Cases being reassigned to states50185018
Total#26494445683120642742417
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.17 crore infections and over 5.43 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.