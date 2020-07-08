Coronavirus state-wise tally July 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh nears 30,000-mark

India has recorded over 7.42 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 20,642 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,64,944 are active cases while 4,56,830 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,18,594), and Delhi (1,02,831).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 75 0 147 2 Andhra Pradesh 11200 9745 252 21197 3 Arunachal Pradesh 169 105 2 276 4 Assam 4179 8329 14 12522 5 Bihar 3182 9284 104 12570 6 Chandigarh 86 401 7 494 7 Chhattisgarh 650 2751 14 3415 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 222 183 0 405 9 Delhi 25449 74217 3165 102831 10 Goa 739 1156 8 1903 11 Gujarat 8853 26720 1977 37550 12 Haryana 4075 13645 279 17999 13 Himachal Pradesh 282 790 11 1083 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3389 5399 143 8931 15 Jharkhand 870 2104 22 2996 16 Karnataka 15301 11098 416 26815 17 Kerala 2415 3452 27 5894 18 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 19 Madhya Pradesh 3237 11768 622 15627 20 Maharashtra 89313 118558 9250 217121 21 Manipur 659 771 0 1430 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 25 Odisha 3352 6703 42 10097 26 Puducherry 482 434 14 930 27 Punjab 2020 4554 175 6749 28 Rajasthan 4357 16575 472 21404 29 Sikkim 55 70 0 125 30 Tamil Nadu 45842 71116 1636 118594 31 Telangana 11012 16287 313 27612 32 Tripura 455 1248 1 1704 33 Uttarakhand 566 2621 43 3230 34 Uttar Pradesh 9514 19627 827 29968 35 West Bengal 7243 15790 804 23837 Cases being reassigned to states 5018 5018 Total# 264944 456831 20642 742417 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.17 crore infections and over 5.43 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.