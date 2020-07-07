App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 7: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh

With 2,11,987 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978), and Delhi (1,00,823).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded nearly 7.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 20,160 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,59,557 are active cases while 4,39,947 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With 2,11,987 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978), and Delhi (1,00,823).

Screen Shot 2020-07-07 at 9.06.20 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands67740141
2Andhra Pradesh10860892023920019
3Arunachal Pradesh176922270
4Assam426478821412160
5Bihar303189979712125
6Chandigarh824016489
7Chhattisgarh6242667143305
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1831140297
9Delhi25620720883115100823
10Goa745106171813
11Gujarat849726315196036772
12Haryana38931333527617504
13Himachal Pradesh303763111077
14Jammu and Kashmir321953181388675
15Jharkhand7592068202847
16Karnataka143891052740125317
17Kerala22543341275622
18Ladakh16883611005
19Madhya Pradesh30881157961715284
20Maharashtra876991152629026211987
21Manipur65673401390
22Meghalaya3643180
23Mizoram641330197
24Nagaland3822430625
25Odisha30026486389526
26Puducherry45933112802
27Punjab182844941696491
28Rajasthan39491627846120688
29Sikkim60650125
30Tamil Nadu46836665711571114978
31Telangana106461478130625733
32Tripura460121911680
33Uttarakhand5332586423161
34Uttar Pradesh87181910980928636
35West Bengal69731523577922987
Cases being reassigned to states50345034
Total#25955743994820160719665
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.15 crore infections and over 5.37 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.