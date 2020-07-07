Coronavirus state-wise tally July 7: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh

India has recorded nearly 7.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 20,160 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,59,557 are active cases while 4,39,947 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 2,11,987 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978), and Delhi (1,00,823).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 67 74 0 141 2 Andhra Pradesh 10860 8920 239 20019 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 92 2 270 4 Assam 4264 7882 14 12160 5 Bihar 3031 8997 97 12125 6 Chandigarh 82 401 6 489 7 Chhattisgarh 624 2667 14 3305 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 183 114 0 297 9 Delhi 25620 72088 3115 100823 10 Goa 745 1061 7 1813 11 Gujarat 8497 26315 1960 36772 12 Haryana 3893 13335 276 17504 13 Himachal Pradesh 303 763 11 1077 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3219 5318 138 8675 15 Jharkhand 759 2068 20 2847 16 Karnataka 14389 10527 401 25317 17 Kerala 2254 3341 27 5622 18 Ladakh 168 836 1 1005 19 Madhya Pradesh 3088 11579 617 15284 20 Maharashtra 87699 115262 9026 211987 21 Manipur 656 734 0 1390 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 25 Odisha 3002 6486 38 9526 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1828 4494 169 6491 28 Rajasthan 3949 16278 461 20688 29 Sikkim 60 65 0 125 30 Tamil Nadu 46836 66571 1571 114978 31 Telangana 10646 14781 306 25733 32 Tripura 460 1219 1 1680 33 Uttarakhand 533 2586 42 3161 34 Uttar Pradesh 8718 19109 809 28636 35 West Bengal 6973 15235 779 22987 Cases being reassigned to states 5034 5034 Total# 259557 439948 20160 719665 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.15 crore infections and over 5.37 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.