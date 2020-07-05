Coronavirus state-wise tally July 5: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 35,312; Goa’s tally at 1,684

India has recorded 6.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 19,268 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,44,814 are active cases while 4,09,083 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 2,00,064 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,07,001) and Delhi (97,200).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 66 0 119 2 Andhra Pradesh 9473 8008 218 17699 3 Arunachal Pradesh 182 76 1 259 4 Assam 3997 6657 14 10668 5 Bihar 2925 8686 89 11700 6 Chandigarh 59 395 6 460 7 Chhattisgarh 598 2549 14 3161 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 175 96 0 271 9 Delhi 25940 68256 3004 97200 10 Goa 853 825 6 1684 11 Gujarat 7981 25406 1925 35312 12 Haryana 4031 12257 260 16548 13 Himachal Pradesh 331 704 11 1046 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2976 5143 127 8246 15 Jharkhand 687 2035 17 2739 16 Karnataka 11970 9244 335 21549 17 Kerala 2131 3048 25 5204 18 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005 19 Madhya Pradesh 2772 11234 598 14604 20 Maharashtra 83311 108082 8671 200064 21 Manipur 658 667 0 1325 22 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 23 Mizoram 34 130 0 164 24 Nagaland 335 228 0 563 25 Odisha 2633 5934 34 8601 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1641 4306 162 6109 28 Rajasthan 3445 15640 447 19532 29 Sikkim 45 58 0 103 30 Tamil Nadu 44959 60592 1450 107001 31 Telangana 10487 11537 288 22312 32 Tripura 343 1202 1 1546 33 Uttarakhand 549 2502 42 3093 34 Uttar Pradesh 7627 18154 773 26554 35 West Bengal 6329 14166 736 21231 Cases being reassigned to states 4629 4629 Total# 244814 409083 19268 673165 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1.1 crore infections and over 5.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.