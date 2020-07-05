App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 5: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 35,312; Goa’s tally at 1,684

With over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections so far, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.07 lakh) and Delhi (97,200).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 6.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 19,268 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,44,814 are active cases while 4,09,083 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With 2,00,064 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,07,001) and Delhi (97,200).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands53660119
2Andhra Pradesh9473800821817699
3Arunachal Pradesh182761259
4Assam399766571410668
5Bihar292586868911700
6Chandigarh593956460
7Chhattisgarh5982549143161
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu175960271
9Delhi2594068256300497200
10Goa85382561684
11Gujarat798125406192535312
12Haryana40311225726016548
13Himachal Pradesh331704111046
14Jammu and Kashmir297651431278246
15Jharkhand6872035172739
16Karnataka11970924433521549
17Kerala21313048255204
18Ladakh17882611005
19Madhya Pradesh27721123459814604
20Maharashtra833111080828671200064
21Manipur65866701325
22Meghalaya1843162
23Mizoram341300164
24Nagaland3352280563
25Odisha26335934348601
26Puducherry45933112802
27Punjab164143061626109
28Rajasthan34451564044719532
29Sikkim45580103
30Tamil Nadu44959605921450107001
31Telangana104871153728822312
32Tripura343120211546
33Uttarakhand5492502423093
34Uttar Pradesh76271815477326554
35West Bengal63291416673621231
Cases being reassigned to states
46294629
 Total#24481440908319268673165
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1.1 crore infections and over 5.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 10:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.