Coronavirus state-wise tally July 6: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross the 20,000 mark

India has recorded over 6.97 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 19,693 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,53,287 are active cases while 4,24,432 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 2.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,11,151), Delhi (99,444).

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka and West Bengal recorded their highest single-day spike in cases on July 5, PTI reported.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 72 0 125 2 Andhra Pradesh 10043 8422 232 18697 3 Arunachal Pradesh 190 78 1 269 4 Assam 4249 7125 14 11388 5 Bihar 3016 8765 95 11876 6 Chandigarh 65 395 6 466 7 Chhattisgarh 592 2601 14 3207 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 165 106 0 271 9 Delhi 25038 71339 3067 99444 10 Goa 818 936 7 1761 11 Gujarat 8202 25892 1943 36037 12 Haryana 3796 12944 265 17005 13 Himachal Pradesh 315 737 11 1063 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3042 5255 132 8429 15 Jharkhand 717 2045 19 2781 16 Karnataka 13255 9847 372 23474 17 Kerala 2230 3174 25 5429 18 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005 19 Madhya Pradesh 2911 11411 608 14930 20 Maharashtra 86057 111740 8822 206619 21 Manipur 678 688 0 1366 22 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 23 Mizoram 56 130 0 186 24 Nagaland 359 231 0 590 25 Odisha 2810 6224 36 9070 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1711 4408 164 6283 28 Rajasthan 3780 15928 456 20164 29 Sikkim 62 61 0 123 30 Tamil Nadu 46863 62778 1510 111151 31 Telangana 10904 12703 295 23902 32 Tripura 365 1202 1 1568 33 Uttarakhand 558 2524 42 3124 34 Uttar Pradesh 8161 18761 785 27707 35 West Bengal 6658 14711 757 22126 Cases being reassigned to states 4913 4913 Total# 253287 424433 19693 697413 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.14 crore infections and over 5.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.