Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 6: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross the 20,000 mark

With over 2.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,11,151), Delhi (99,444).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 6.97 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 19,693 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,53,287 are active cases while 4,24,432 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka and West Bengal recorded their highest single-day spike in cases on July 5, PTI reported.

Screen Shot 2020-07-06 at 9.21.39 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands53720125
2Andhra Pradesh10043842223218697
3Arunachal Pradesh190781269
4Assam424971251411388
5Bihar301687659511876
6Chandigarh653956466
7Chhattisgarh5922601143207
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1651060271
9Delhi2503871339306799444
10Goa81893671761
11Gujarat820225892194336037
12Haryana37961294426517005
13Himachal Pradesh315737111063
14Jammu and Kashmir304252551328429
15Jharkhand7172045192781
16Karnataka13255984737223474
17Kerala22303174255429
18Ladakh17882611005
19Madhya Pradesh29111141160814930
20Maharashtra860571117408822206619
21Manipur67868801366
22Meghalaya1843162
23Mizoram561300186
24Nagaland3592310590
25Odisha28106224369070
26Puducherry45933112802
27Punjab171144081646283
28Rajasthan37801592845620164
29Sikkim62610123
30Tamil Nadu46863627781510111151
31Telangana109041270329523902
32Tripura365120211568
33Uttarakhand5582524423124
34Uttar Pradesh81611876178527707
35West Bengal66581471175722126
Cases being reassigned to states49134913
Total#25328742443319693697413
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.14 crore infections and over 5.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

