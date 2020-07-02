Coronavirus state-wise tally July 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 15,000

India has recorded over 6.04 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 17,834 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,26,947 are active cases while 3,59,859 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 1.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049), Delhi (89,802) and Gujarat (33,232).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 50 0 100 2 Andhra Pradesh 8071 6988 193 15252 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 4 Assam 2719 5851 12 8582 5 Bihar 2233 7946 70 10249 6 Chandigarh 73 367 6 446 7 Chhattisgarh 623 2303 14 2940 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 86 0 215 9 Delhi 27007 59992 2803 89802 10 Goa 713 670 4 1387 11 Gujarat 7335 24030 1867 33232 12 Haryana 4202 10499 240 14941 13 Himachal Pradesh 355 614 10 979 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2734 4856 105 7695 15 Jharkhand 575 1931 15 2521 16 Karnataka 8198 8063 253 16514 17 Kerala 2130 2439 24 4593 18 Ladakh 295 694 1 990 19 Madhya Pradesh 2625 10655 581 13861 20 Maharashtra 79091 93154 8053 180298 21 Manipur 681 579 0 1260 22 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 23 Mizoram 37 123 0 160 24 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 25 Odisha 1938 5353 25 7316 26 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 27 Punjab 1652 3867 149 5668 28 Rajasthan 3317 14574 421 18312 29 Sikkim 48 53 0 101 30 Tamil Nadu 39859 52926 1264 94049 31 Telangana 9008 8082 267 17357 32 Tripura 302 1093 1 1396 33 Uttarakhand 589 2317 41 2947 34 Uttar Pradesh 6709 16629 718 24056 35 West Bengal 5959 12528 683 19170 Cases being reassigned to states 6832 6832 Total# 226947 359860 17834 604641 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.06 crore infections and over 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.