App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 15,000

With more than 1.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049), Delhi (89,802) and Gujarat (33,232).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded over 6.04 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 17,834 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,26,947 are active cases while 3,59,859 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With more than 1.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049), Delhi (89,802) and Gujarat (33,232).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands50500100
2Andhra Pradesh8071698819315252
3Arunachal Pradesh128661195
4Assam27195851128582
5Bihar223379467010249
6Chandigarh733676446
7Chhattisgarh6232303142940
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu129860215
9Delhi2700759992280389802
10Goa71367041387
11Gujarat733524030186733232
12Haryana42021049924014941
13Himachal Pradesh35561410979
14Jammu and Kashmir273448561057695
15Jharkhand5751931152521
16Karnataka8198806325316514
17Kerala21302439244593
18Ladakh2956941990
19Madhya Pradesh26251065558113861
20Maharashtra79091931548053180298
21Manipur68157901260
22Meghalaya942152
23Mizoram371230160
24Nagaland2911680459
25Odisha19385353257316
26Puducherry43027212714
27Punjab165238671495668
28Rajasthan33171457442118312
29Sikkim48530101
30Tamil Nadu3985952926126494049
31Telangana9008808226717357
32Tripura302109311396
33Uttarakhand5892317412947
34Uttar Pradesh67091662971824056
35West Bengal59591252868319170
Cases being reassigned to states68326832
Total#22694735986017834604641
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.06 crore infections and over 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.